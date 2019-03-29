Kimora Lee Simmons’ Daughter Gets Accepted Into Harvard At Just 16: ‘We Are So Super Proud’

It’s an exciting day in the Simmons house! Amidst the college admissions scandal rocking the country, Kimora Lee Simmons bragged that her daughter was accepted into Harvard ‘on her own merit’ — and she’s just 16 years old!

Kimora Lee Simmons is so proud of her 16-year-old daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, and she has good reason. The teenager, who Kimora shares with ex, Russell Simmons, found out she was accepted into Harvard University on March 28. Yes, you read that right — she’s just 16, and she’s off to an Ivy League college! Kimora took to Instagram to share a video of Aoki reading her acceptance letter alongside her half brother, Kenzo. In the background, Kimora can be heard squealing as the exciting news is read out loud.

“She’s on her way to #Harvard!!” Kimora captioned the sweet video. “We are sooo super proud of YOU!!! Such hard work and only 16! You did it! It took years of super dedication and lots of tears! But HERE YOU ARE!! GO GIRL!! Enjoy the journey! We are excited to see the great things you will do! Sorry I’m one of those SUPERLOUD MAMAS! She also got into Dartmouth, Vassar, Barnard, etc. WOOO!” After that, Kimora posted even more videos of herself to her Instagram Story, in which she admitted that she’s “crying and beaming” over the news.

However, she also threw some shade at those involved in the ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions scandal that’s recently hit the United States. “Quite honestly, she really did it on her own merit and we’re so really proud,” Kimora gushed. “Yoki can’t row or anything like that. There was really no hope for us in that area. I’m just so proud that you did it on your own…Praise the Lord.”

The ‘rowing’ reference seems to be a direct jab at Lori Loughlin, who was accused in a lawsuit of paying $500,000 to have her daughters accepted to USC as part of the rowing team, even though they didn’t actually participate in the sport. At least 50 people were named in the lawsuit, which alleged that they used bribes to get their children into some of the country’s best colleges. The lawsuit claims that some defendants bribed exam administrators to help fix students’ college admissions test scores, while others bribed coaches and sports administrators to recruit unqualified athletes for the school, and others used charitable organizations to conceal their alleged bribery payments. Felicity Huffman was also named as a defendant in the case.