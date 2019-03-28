Chanel West Coast Wows In Bottomless Blue Leather Chaps – See Sexy Pic

Chanel West Coast teased a photo from the set of her upcoming music video, which took the ‘Wild West’ theme full throttle with cow print, sassy chaps and real horses.

Chanel West Coast, 30, is not a country singer, but the rapper transformed into a full-on cowgirl for an upcoming music video. She stepped into a cheeky bikini, covered in cow print sequins, and her perky derriere hung out of a pair of bottomless blue chaps outside a stable. Chanel was equally cheeky in her caption, as she shared the Western look to Instagram on March 28 and wrote, ”I got the horses in the back” 😜🤠🐎🌵🎥.” Chanel proved to be quite the wordsmith, as she’s not only referring to her impressive butt — there were actual horses in the background.

Chanel is also the master at coordination, as she topped off the look with a pair of blue-bottomed, cow print platforms (yes, they exist). She wore a tight finger curl wig over her long, blonde waves, and the retro ‘do fit the theme of the video’s name: “Old Fashioned.” A single of the same name is also on the way, according to Tony Medina, Chanel’s hair stylist for the music video. She dressed to theme in an Instagram Story video as well, as the MTV personality was filmed in white booty shorts and a matching star-studded bra and fringe vest. On March 26, Chanel posted the same outfit, but in all black, while she posed in a town fitting for a classic Western showdown. We’re counting three costumes total so far!

Although Chanel is famously known for hosting Ridiculousness, she’s been on a roll with her music career. She released another music video for her single, “The Middle,” on Feb. 22, a project that served as her directorial debut. The style aficionado, known for pushing the boundaries in skin-baring pieces and edgy ensembles, even picked out her own outfits for the project.