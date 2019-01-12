Chanel West Coast Shows Off Amazing Cleavage In Plunging Blue Jumpsuit – See Sexy Look

Chanel West Coast took the time to show off her confidence on Jan. 11 by posting an incredibly sexy Instagram snapshot that shows her flaunting her impressive body in a blue jumpsuit.

Chanel West Coast, 30, seems to always know how to work it and she’s at it again! The rapper took to Instagram on Jan. 11 to post an eye-catching photo that showed her flaunting her sexy cleavage in a blue velvet jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and it was definitely worthy of a ton of attention. Chanel also wore dark curls in her chin-length hair for the look. “Confidence mixed with kindness is what makes a woman glamorous 🌟 Outfit @fashionnova,” Chanel captioned the stunning photo.

Chanel’s latest post is just one of many that reflects her body confidence. Although 2019 has just begun, she’s already posting numerous gorgeous pics, just like she did in 2018. She flaunted a different sheer jumpsuit from Fashion Nova for a holiday party back in Dec. and with its sequins and pearls, it was unlike any other. In addition to a pic of the stunning outfit, Chanel posted a video that showed her dancing in the stylish piece and between the glowing lights that reflected off the pearls, and her great dance moves, we’d say it was definitely one of her best looks.

Apart from her headline-making fashion moments, Chanel got attention last year for her music. She released the song “Nobody” for which she recorded a dance-filled colorful music video that became a hit with her fans.

We can’t wait to see what the new year brings for Chanel. She’s always busy doing her thing and whether that includes posing for sexy photographs or singing her heart out in new tunes, there’s no stopping her!