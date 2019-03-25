Stevie J Furious With Joseline Hernandez For Saying He Hasn’t Seen Their Baby In A Year

Joseline Hernandez accused Stevie J of not seeing their baby in the last year, but the ‘L&HH’ star is denying her accusations and is convinced she’s lashing out because she’s ‘jealous’.

Joseline Hernandez, 32, and Stevie J, 47, are at odds yet again. In a scathing comment posted on Instagram, the Puerto Rican princess accused Stevie of not seeing their daughter Bonnie Bella, 2, at all in the past year. She also threw in a dig at his new wife Faith Evans, 45, saying she’s the one really paying his child support bill. So far, Stevie hasn’t clapped back, but a source close to the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s extremely upset and feels Joseline’s real motivation is jealousy over his happy marriage.

“Stevie is furious that Joseline is making these hurtful claims,” says the source. “In no way has he turned his back on his daughter, he loves his little girl. He’s adamant that it hasn’t been a year since he’s seen Bonnie Bella and he says Joseline’s attacking him because she’s jealous he’s so happy with Faith. He knows it drives Joseline crazy that he’s happily married, and he’s moved on. Stevie feels Joseline is jealous that she’s not the one he married, so she’s trying any way she can to cause trouble in his marriage. Why else would she drag Faith into it? She’s just reaching because she’s unhappy.” Ouch.

Stevie and Joseline first started dating back in 2011. Their relationship was notoriously toxic and the couple broke up and got back together more times than we can count. But, after Bonnie Bella was born in Dec 2016 they seemed to be in a good place and even announced plans to record a song together. But by July 2017 things they were over for good and battling it out in court. They finally settled their bitter custody battle in April 2018 and since then things between the pair have been relatively calm, at least until now.

Meanwhile, Stevie’s surprise marriage to Faith seems to be treating him very well. Although the couple’s secret wedding last summer had many people questioning if the relationship would last, the newlyweds continues to prove the haters wrong. And now fans of the loved up couple will get to see a lot more of their new life together. Their marriage will be highlighted on the new season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Tune into VH1 on Monday nights to watch!