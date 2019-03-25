Joseline Hernandez Claims Stevie J Hasn’t Seen Their Baby In A Year & Faith Evans Pays His Child Support

After Stevie J threw shade at the girlfriend of one of his exes, Joseline Hernandez came in to accuse him of ditching his two-year-old daughter, Bonnie Bella!

Next time, Stevie J, 47, should stay out of the comments section. He dropped a snide remark on a photo of Tamera “Ty” Young, 32, with Eva Jordan, the 9-year-old girl he had with his ex (and Ty’s current girlfriend) Mimi Faust, 49. When The Shade Room reported the drama, in came Joseline Hernandez, 32, with the tea. “And not too (sic) mention he has not seen Bonnie Bella [Jordan, 2] for 1 year,” she said about Stevie’s young daughter. “Faith [Evans] pays her child support. And he did not even buy anything or call Bonnie Bella for her birthday.”

“But maybe one day he will change,” the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star added. “I’m keeping my hopes up. Every kid needs their parents. But I’m like this.” This accusation follows Joseline’s earlier claims, as she told Bossip in Sept. 2017 that Stevie J has been absent in his daughter’s life for months. “You guys to realize that I’ve never had my baby for anyone other than myself,” she said at the time “Because when I got pregnant, I was separated; I was by myself; I was a single woman. I accepted and took care of my responsibilities without a problem.”

So, what did Stevie J say to prompt this clapback from his ex? To rewind, Ty Young posted a picture of her with Eva Jordan “#SelfieSunday with boss baby. She looked at my IG today and said heyyyyy mommie has way more pics than me,” Ty captioned a shot. “Y’all should adopt,” Stevie J said, per The Shade Room, which led to Try responding to her girlfriend’s ex. “So, you made at me [because] you left your baby mama #4 and daughter are loved?”

“Be bad if I’m mistreating your daughter,” Ty added, “not mad [because] she’s loved and getting the attention she needs as a child. My ovaries work fine though I’ll carry our new baby and Eva will have a sibling in the house. And you can continue to be an Instagram daddy and ONLY spend time with Eva when you have to film for TV like you been doing.” Damn.

Joseline — who trashed Stevie J shortly after his marriage to Faith Evans, 45, by sharing that he’s listed as “a**hole” in her phone — sparked speculation that she was dating rapper Tory Lanez in September 2018, but on a Nov. 2018 interview on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning (h/t BET) he said it was all one big misunderstanding.

“She invited me over there to go swimming one day. It was the first day that I met her. …They was taking some pictures. I’m not going to lie. I was drunk, bro’. She was like ‘You want to take a picture.’ I was like ‘Yeah’ … But that’s Tory, that’s me, I do sh*t like that, but I ain’t know to the extent the world was going to take it. … At the end of the day, I can’t make it seem like what she said made it any better.”