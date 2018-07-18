Joseline Hernandez Mocks ‘A**hole’ Stevie J After His Marriage To Faith Evans

Stevie J may have just said I do to Faith Evans, but his ex Joseline Hernandez claims he recently asked her to marry him. See the wild post here!

It looks like Joseline Hernandez, 31, will not be sending over a congratulatory note to her ex Stevie J, 46, and his new wife Faith Evans, 45. As we previously reported, Stevie and Faith, who was previously married to late rapper Biggie Smalls, tied the knot in a secret Las Vegas ceremony and confirmed the nuptials via Twitter on July 18. And just hours later, Joseline took to Instagram to expose Stevie for allegedly trying to marry her just last month! The Love & Hip Hop star shared a screengrab of the messages between her and Stevie, who she has saved as a**hole in her phone. “Will you marry me?” Stevie asked. “I’m actually trying to marry someone else I really like. I’m sorry. I tried it with you. I’m liking someone else a lot,” Joseline replied. Ouch!

Stevie seemingly wasn’t fond of Joseline’s reaction as he texted her back “Coo. Damn. I love you Joseline. You stupid little b*tch,” which Joseline then responded to by saying “Bonnie’ Bella is calling,” in reference to their 1-year-old daughter. It’s safe to say these two are better off apart. For those of you who don’t know, Joseline and Stevie have a pretty tumultuous past.

Back in April, the former lovers finally settled their bitter custody dispute over little Bonnie. The battle over their child seemingly started the moment she was born, but luckily they were able to agree on Stevie paying Joseline $1,000 a month.

They also agreed that they will have joint custody and neither of them will allow their significant others to stay over while Bonnie is around. But, will their agreement be impacted by Stevie’s new marriage? I guess we will have to wait and see!