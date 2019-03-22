Delilah Belle ‘Feels Horrible’ For Olivia Jade & Relieved Mom Lisa Rinna Did Not Put Her In ‘Mess’

Delilah Belle is in disbelief that her close friend Olivia Jade is being linked to the college admissions scandal in headlines. But the model is ‘relieved’ that her mom, Lisa Rinna, didn’t do anything ‘crazy’ like paying bribes.

Delilah Belle Hamlin, 20, counted YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, among her squad, so she “feels horrible” for her friend amid the college admissions scandal, a source close to the editorial and runway model EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. The FBI accused Olivia’s parents, Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin, 54, and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 55, of allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to get Olivia and their other daughter, Isabella, 20, into USC as recruits for the crew team, although neither student has rowed. Twitter has since resurfaced Olivia’s old videos in which the vlogger said she didn’t “really care about school,” and now, “Delilah can not believe that Olivia now is involved in this embarrassing mess,” our source continues, who notes the two are “close friends.”

Delilah especially feels awful knowing that Olivia didn’t even need a diploma for an income. “Delilah was well aware of how successful and dedicated Olivia has been with her beauty and modeling career, so Delilah is surprised that Olivia’s mom Lori went through so much trouble to get her into college when Olivia had an amazing career already in place,” our source continues. Olivia had partnerships with Sephora and TRESemme before the ordeal, both of which cut ties with the beauty influencer after “Operation Varsity Blues” rocked the nation.

Luckily, The Real Housewives of New York star Lisa Rinna, 55, didn’t secure her daughter’s acceptance letter from New York University by any unlawful means. “Delilah is so glad that her parents did not get her involved in the Varsity Blues scandal,” our source continues. Delilah was initially planning on studying criminal psychology at NYU in Jan. 2018, but took a gap year instead. “Delilah knows that her mom Lisa is very driven and has helped her out immensely over the years. But Delilah is so relieved that her mom has not done something crazy like this to embarrass her,” the source adds. “She feels horrible for Olivia and is so relieved that, when it comes to integrity and making good decisions about her future, her mom did not pay anyone off to get her into school.”

Delilah’s relationship with Lisa is so solid, she didn’t even have to worry about her mom’s reaction to new ink. The model, who walked in New York Fashion Week in Sept. 2018, apologized to her mom for her tattoos in an Instagram post that flashed underboob on March 19. “Delilah was joking with friends that she knew her parents, specifically her mom, would disapprove of her new tattoos,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She laughed it off, but Delilah feels she’s an adult and her mom just wants to be a mom about it. She has no regrets about it whatsoever and knows her mom will get over it.”

Meanwhile, Olivia’s parents have much bigger worries in these upcoming weeks. After their arrests, Mossimo and Lori are set to appear in a Boston federal court on April 3. While the children of the parents allegedly involved in the college admissions scandal have not been charged as well, Olivia still fears she could somehow face jail time. “Olivia has been an emotional wreck all week and has been fighting back the tears daily. She doesn’t want to go to jail and feels like none of this was her idea, so she is freaking out,” a source close to the YouTuber, who has 1.9 million subscribers, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on March 20.