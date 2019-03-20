‘RHONY’: Bethenny Reveals Dennis Shields Proposed & Included Ring For Her Daughter Bryn

Dennis Shields proposed to Bethenny Frankel before his untimely death from a suspected drug overdose last year, she revealed during the March 20 episode of ‘RHONY’.

After revealing that her relationship with Dennis Shields “was not even close to a perfect” one, during the March 20 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny Frankel told Dorinda Medley that part of her “died inside” after his shocking death from a suspected drug overdose in Aug. 2018. She further explained, “I loved him so much and we were family and my daughter was close with him and I knew him for so many years.” Then, she revealed that Dennis had asked her to marry him, and it was something she didn’t tell anyone. “He proposed on April 25,” she shared before showing Dorinda the massive engagement ring he gave her — one that she wore throughout this week’s episode.

“I didn’t know that,” Dorinda said, before adding, “Aw, that’s sad”. And Bethenny agreed. “It’s very sad,” she repeated through tears. “… I kept it to myself because I didn’t want another circus of my life … We had our own private engagement and our own private, like, ‘Oh my God, we’re gonna do this.’” And when Dorinda asked if Bethenny’s daughter Bryn knew, the Skinnygirl mogul said, “He bought Bryn a ring, too”.

Earlier in the episode, Bethenny also talked about her engagement when Tinsley noticed her ring at Barbara‘s clambake. During her interview, Bethenny said, “Dennis and I went out to dinner in April [2018], and he proposed. And it’s funny because he said to me, ‘Well, did you say yes?’ And I said, ‘Well, I love you and I can’t believe you did this, but we have to talk about some conditions and some terms and how things are going to change, issues I’ve had with partnership and consistency,’ and it was all very complicated. It wasn’t what a natural engagement should be. So, our engagement was on ice.”

Meanwhile, Ramona was confronted by Luann about spreading rumors, so she quickly left the clambake with a doggie bag full of lobsters. And Sonja threw a party to celebrate a recent cover shoot for a fashion magazine, where Dorinda and Luann finally came face to face with each other. However, their confrontation won’t air until next week!