‘This Is Us’ Recap: Randall Goes Off On Beth As Their Marriage Reaches Its Lowest Point

Randall and Beth are not in a good place after the March 19 episode of ‘This Is Us.’ Randall reached his breaking point, and now his marriage with Beth is in shambles.

Randall and Beth are heading home from the hospital, leaving Kate and Toby to watch baby Jack grow and get healthy. Kate is in full mother mode. She is staying strong, but Toby is faltering. The whole situation is very overwhelming for him. He begins to get really stressed out and has to walk out of the hospital room. He meets a father in the waiting room, and they open up to each other. When Beth and Randall get back home, they try to balance both of their jobs. But the work starts to pile up for Randall, and it’s getting more difficult for him to handle.

Zoe brings Kevin to couples counseling to try and get him back on track. She tells Kevin that she doesn’t want to be a “sucker.” Even though Kevin vows to get sobriety right this time, she’s starting to question their relationship. When he gets home later, she tells him that she doesn’t want to have kids. Zoe’s had a lot of time to think about this, and she’s certain about it. She thought they were on the same page since Kevin said having a kid was the last thing on his mind when Kate got pregnant. “I guess I don’t have to have one,” Kevin says, trying to ease the tension. Zoe wants him to give it some thought. If he decides he doesn’t want kids, she’s all in with him, but if he wants kids, then he needs to tell her because she doesn’t want to waste their time. Zoe’s brutally honest, but it’s necessary for the situation.

Back in the day, the Pearsons are getting ready for their first school dance. Kevin is going with Sophie and hoping to get his first kiss. Rebecca has made Kate’s dress, while Randall is stressed about a test that’s not until next week. Rebecca can’t believe the kids are growing up so fast. Rebecca and Jack are parent volunteers at the dance, but they try to find a spot to makeout in the library. However, they find Randall studying for his science test. Meanwhile, Kevin is pulling a prank on the school by throwing toilet paper all over the office. During the toilet paper prank, Sophie kisses Kevin for the first time. As Jack and Rebecca dance together, Jack asks Rebecca whether or not he thinks they would have liked each other if they had met when they were kids. Jack thinks it would have been love at first sight. That would have been the start of their happily ever after. Rebecca wonders about their kids’ happily ever afters and what they’ll look like.

In the present day, Randall shows up last minute to Beth’s showcase, but he makes it. They celebrate at the house later. He asks Beth to come to a special dinner. Later, Beth doesn’t think she’s going to make it. “I need you to be there for me tonight,” Randall says. Beth is pissed but agrees. Randall arrives at the dinner and Beth is nowhere to be found. In a fit of rage, he calls Beth and goes off on her voicemail. He gets nasty, too. The dinner starts and Beth shows up! She was stuck in traffic and her phone died. Randall is shaking in his shoes. At dinner, it’s extremely awkward between them. When she takes her hand away from his at the table, he knows in his heart that she knows about the voicemail. When they leave, he tells her about the voicemail, but she’s already heard it.

Kevin goes to see Sophie as he tries to figure out everything with Zoe. “Are you OK?” Sophie asks him before dropping the bomb that she’s engaged. When Kevin accepts the news, he opens up about Zoe not wanting kids. He doesn’t think he’s good at making decisions, but Sophie says he’s never had to make them because he’s always gotten whatever he wants. “Just decide what you want,” Sophie tells him. “You always get it.”

Toby acknowledges that he hasn’t been the best husband or father lately, and he wants Kate to admit it. She does tell him that she feels like she’s going through this situation with Jack alone. Toby wonders if he’s cut out for fatherhood. Kate has all the faith in him. She believes in him so much that she leaves him alone with the baby while she takes a shower.