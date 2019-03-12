‘This Is Us’ Recap: Kate Goes Into Emergency Surgery — Did Her Baby Survive?

While the Pearsons waited for news about Kate’s pregnancy, fights erupted in the waiting room. But everything stood still when Toby delivered some surprising news.

The Pearson family grew during the March 12 episode of This Is Us, when Kate gave birth to a baby boy she named after her late dad, Jack. And while it was exciting news for everyone, it’ll be a long road ahead for both Kate and Toby because their baby was born prematurely (at 28 weeks, to be exact), so he’ll have to remain in the NICU for quite a while before they get to take him home. And it’s because of that that Kate prayed to her dad, asking him to look over his grandson. She also said that if he helped, it’d be the last thing she ever asked him to help with. But even with her dad’s help from above, Kate and Toby still seemed super scared about what troubles might soon come their way.

And speaking of troubles, Kate wasn’t the only one dealing with them this week. Kevin also had to face his addiction, when he became stuck in the hospital’s waiting room with his family for over 26 hours. After Toby told the family that Kevin had relapsed (this time with alcohol, not pain pills), Zoe told Randall that she had no idea Kevin was drinking, so she was just as shocked as the rest of them. And while Zoe told Beth that his drinking was something she could help him deal with — Kevin told Zoe that he couldn’t recover without her — she was hurt by the fact that he had lied to her while hiding it from everyone. Then, on their way out, she realized his water bottle was full of vodka — it was something that she secretly revealed to Beth in one of the episode’s final moments, so it seems as though Kevin’s road to recovery is going to be quite a struggle for everyone involved.

As for Randall and Beth, they continued fighting over his suggestion that she put her dancing dream on the back burner. He told her that it’d be nearly impossible for them to afford a nanny for their kids while she taught dancing classes. But then he backtracked on it, saying he wanted her to be happy and that as long as she’s happy, he’s happy. And she called him selfish for saying that. But in the end, they came to an agreement that they could manage moving forward with both of their dreams with the help of his mom and Miguel. Randall and Beth suggested that Rebecca and Miguel could babysit the girls whenever they needed some extra help, but Miguel then dropped a bomb on them, saying he and Rebecca had been thinking about moving to California to be closer to Kate and the baby. Looks like Randall and Beth are going to have to find another nanny!

Fortunately, the Pearsons were given good news in the form of the arrival of Kate’s baby, but like we and the doctors said, it’s going to be a quite a while before baby Jack is going to be out of the woods.

