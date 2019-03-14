‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Lil’ Mo Threatens To Embarrass Karl After His Cheating Scandal

After 10 days of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’, the couples must decide, will they stay together or leave apart? Has Lil’ Mo finally had enough of Karl’s lies?

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the March 14 season finale of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, Dr. Ish and Dr. V tell Karl Dargan that he “should be worried” about Lil’ Mo leaving him. Especially after he lied about who he was Facetiming with in the kitchen late one night during boot camp, while Lil’ Mo was upstairs sleeping and unaware of the situation. As the married duo stands face-to-face for the final ring ceremony, Lil’ Mo tells Karl, “Every time I forgive you, you get mad at me when you get caught.” And then she asks, “What did I do?”

According to Karl, Lil’ Mo’s done “nothing.” But he also says, “I’m not worrying about you going anywhere.” And when she asks, “Why?”, Dr. V insists that he “should be worried.” Lil’ Mo then says, “Like I can really, in front of these cameras, embarrass you in front of the whole world [if I were to dump you right now].” Karl then says, “I ain’t got nothing to say.”

But once Dr. Ish comes down on Karl, he changes his tune. Dr. Ish tells Lil’ Mo, “You can make your relationship change by just changing you, and I see that change in you tonight. And I’m listening to a woman who’s tired of the foolishness, she’s tired of the mess, she’s tired of the intrusions.” He then turns to Karl and says, “It’s time for you to level up, Karl,” and he seems to agree. Karl then admits to Lil’ Mo, “The problem you have with me is me being to accessible. So, I’m going to have to shut it down. I love you. I’m going to change.”

To watch the full season finale of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, tune into WE tv at 10pm on Thursday, March 14.