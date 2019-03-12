Scott Underwood: 5 Things To Know About Colton’s Dad Who Gives Him A Pep Talk On ‘The Bachelor’

In a preview for the March 12 episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ Colton meets up with his dad to discuss the tough journey he’s taken on the show. Here’s more to know about Scott Underwood!

It’s been a tough road for Colton Underwood on The Bachelor, but during the March 12 finale, he’ll meet up with his parents to (hopefully) get some clarity. “I’m always concerned for your heart and what could happen,” Colton’s dad, Scott Underwood, says in a sneak peek of the episode. “It doesn’t worry me, I just know how you are when you’re in love. I’ve seen it. It was amazing. Seeing you hurt after that…hurt bad.” The conversation comes after Colton ended his relationships with Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin during the March 11 episode, with plans to fight for Cassie Randolph, who dumped him the week before. Colton has a great relationship with his father, so obviously, his words are meaningful to him. Ahead of the episode, learn more about Scott here:

1. He played football like his son. Colton majorly followed in his father’s footsteps when he embarked on a career in football. Scott played defensive end for Illinois State University from 1986-1989. Colton went onto attend the same school and play on the football team himself years later. “My high school coach played here, too, so I had a lot of ties to Illinois State,” Colton previously told the college’s newspaper, The Vidette. “But I wasn’t going to let that affect my decision fully. I just fell in love with the school and fell in love with the coaching staff and what they stood for.” As for Scott, he admitted that he was “really happy” that Colton chose ISU. “He made us really proud,” Scott gushed. “He’s turned into a whole lot better football player than I ever was.”

2. He met Colton’s mom in college. Colton’s mom, Donna, also attended ISU, and she played volleyball during her time there.

3. He’s divorced and remarried. Colton’s parents are divorced, but have remained extremely close. “They are so happy and in love in a new part of their life,” Colton previously told Us Weekly. “They’re both remarried. So it’s so cool to see how they’ve dealt with that adversity and how they moved on, but they still remain friends.”

4. Does he have any other kids? Scott is also father to Colton’s younger brother, Connor. Additionally, he has stepchildren from his second wife, who has kids of her own from a previous relationship.

5. He coached Colton in football. Scott served as a football coach for Colton and Connor during their junior football years and high school years. When Colton introduced Becca Kufrin to his parents on The Bachelorette, he revealed that he has a “coach/player type relationship” with his dad. However, they are clearly still close, and Colton admitted that being able to talk to his dad about what was happening on The Bachelor really helped him “put things into perspective.”