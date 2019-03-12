‘The Bachelorette’: One Of Hannah B.’s Suitors Looks Just Like Nick Viall & People Are Freaking Out

Hannah Brown met five of her suitors for ‘The Bachelorette’ on ‘After the Final Rose,’ and viewers cannot get over how much one of them looks like Bachelor Nation alum, Nick Viall!

Season 15 of The Bachelorette is already underway! Hannah Brown was announced as the new star of the show right after Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor ended on March 12, and she immediately got to meet five of her suitors. It was the last one who walked out, Luke S., that stuck out the most to viewers, though — because he looked JUST like someone who fans of the show know very well. Twitter immediately began blowing up with people commenting about how Luke is basically Nick Viall’s twin, and the resemblance between them really is uncanny!

Even host, Chris Harrison, pointed out how much Luke looks like Nick, and viewers could not agree more. “Alert Nick Viall he has a secret son,” one person jokingly wrote, while another added, “When Nick Viall tries again but with a new name and back story.” Someone else also tweeted, “OMG IT’S NICK VIALL POST PLASTIC SURGERY.” Even Nick himself got in on the fun. In response to someone who tweeted, “Is that you?” he wrote, “Surprise.” Hannah seemed into Luke when she met him; However, when she gave out her first rose, she decided to give it to Cam instead.

Of course, Nick is no stranger to the Bachelor Nation franchise. He first appeared on season 10 of The Bachelorette and vied for Andi Dorfman’s heart. She dumped him during the finale, though, making him the runner-up. He suffered the same exact fate when he showed up midway through season 11 with Kaitlyn Bristowe. Again, he made it to the final rose ceremony before getting dumped. Then, Nick gave Bachelor in Paradise a try, but it also didn’t work out. Finally, he was named The Bachelor for season 21, and got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi on the show, but they ended things a few months later.

Nick Viall and Chris Siegfried gearing up for season 15 #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/gsSyzV0zlo — chrissy b (@xtinebianx) March 13, 2019

Meanwhile, Hannah was dumped by Colton after a one-on-one date in Denver this season, but she remains optimistic about finding love and the right person for her. Her season of The Bachelorette will begin filming this week and air later this spring.