Ciara Rocks Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit On Vacation With Russell Wilson

Level up, ladies. Ciara served up some major beach bod inspiration when she hit the sandy shores of St. Barts with her hubby Russell Wilson.

Leave it to Ciara, 33, to make a one-piece swimsuit look this seductive. The mother of two was looking hotter than ever on March 10 as she enjoyed some fun in the sun with her loving family. Alongside her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, 30, and her kids, Future Zahir Wilburn, 4, and Sienna Princess Wilson, 1, the singer hit the beach in beautiful St. Barts and looked incredible. The songstress wore a one-piece swimsuit, but still managed to flash some major skin thanks to its plunging cut in the front. The swimsuit included nautical detailing and a thin rope wrapped around the entirety of Ciara’s waist, emphasizing her fit figure. It was thanks to Russell that we got a glimpse of the “Level Up” singer’s chic beach look. He shared a photo of the two of them from their vacation to his Instagram page. “Beach Day with my Love and babies ❤️ #GratefulHeart#Family” he captioned the sweet memory.

Ciara looked unbelievable during the family getaway, but Russell had even more snapshots from the day to share with fans. The next photo from the slideshow post showed Ciara, Russell and both their kids, and everyone had beaming smiles on their faces as they posed for a picture. Little Sienna held a pail and shovel in her hand, looking ready to build a sand castle. So cute! The sweetest photo of all may have been Russell’s last addition to the slideshow. In the pic, he was seen holding little Sienna in his arms while on a boat, and kissing the top of her head. Way to melt our hearts, Russell.

There’s no doubt that both these work incredibly hard, so it’s nice to sweet them fit in a little R&R. Before St. Barts, Ciara and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback were spotted in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The fam had the ultimate celebration in honor of Carnival, and Ciara whipped out on hell of a look. She took to Instagram on March 4 with her getup which consisted of a colorful two-piece swimsuit, printed with various fruits. But, it was her massive headpiece that stole the show and she looked so festive in the stunning accessory on the annual holiday.

Ciara’s beach day with her family looked like an absolute blast, but we’re still not over her chic one-piece swimsuit. The stunning songstress just continues to be goals all day, every day!