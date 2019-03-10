JWoww Gets Surprise Visit From Teresa Giudice At Her Surprise 33rd Birthday Party – What Happened

JWoww was surprised not only with a party for her 33rd birthday, but also by ‘RHONJ’ star Teresa Giudice!

Jenni “JWoww” Farley was in for multiple unexpected shocks when her Jersey Shore friend Pauly D, 38, and her PR team threw her a surprise birthday party on March 9 – because Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, 46, surprised JWoww by showing up to the event as well! A source close to JWoww EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife, “Everyone was surprised to see Teresa Giudice, who was also at the hotel for her daughter’s dance competition. She was so sweet and stopped by to say hello to Jenni and wish her a happy birthday. Teresa looked so stunning and was all smiles and in a great mood. Jenni had a great time celebrating with all of her friends.”

JWoww thought that she was simply going to Mortorano’s at Harrah’s in Atlantic City for an appearance, but her friend Pauly had something else in mind for her 33rd birthday! “Jenni was so surprised,” our source continued. “Only to find her closest friends, including most of her Jersey Shore family there to surprise her. She was so shocked and surprised. She was blown away when she walked in to see everyone there. She couldn’t believe it. The after party continued at the Pool After Dark for the first night of Pauly D’s residency and he really helped orchestrate the whole thing. It was so sweet.”

Teresa surprised JWoww and wore a stunning deep-v neck green dress. She wore her brown and blonde-highlighted hair in loose curls, with a dark eyeshadow look and peach lipstick. JWoww rocked a glittery mauve, light brown jumpsuit and wore her hair up in a ponytail. Her makeup was super glam, and she also rocked silver hoop earrings and a necklace. The birthday girl showed off her arm tattoos with her outfit.

We’re sure JWoww appreciated the visit from Teresa, as well as the thoughtful surprise from Pauly for the entire party! JWoww had previously celebrated her 33rd birthday with 4-year-old daughter Meilani in Disney World. From JWoww’s Instagram post describing the night, it sounds like the reality star had a fabulous time!