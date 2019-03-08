HollywoodLife Beauty Awards 2019 — The Best New Hair Products & Tools

We all want to have a good hair day every day, and these products and tools will give you just that! Plus, we have celeb stylists’ expert picks!

It’s the 2019 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards! Our editors tested over a thousand products to save you time and money and show you the best new items on the market! See the best hair products and tools of 2019 below!

BEST HAIRSPRAY — NEW TRESemmé Compressed Micro-Mist Hair Spray Hold Level 2: Curl, $4.99, drugstores

“As someone who doesn’t wash their hair everyday, this is the perfect formula that allows you to brush through your hair the next day but still leaves you with the hold you need for your style to stay put.” — Paige Kindlick, Photo Director

BEST SHAMPOO AND CONDITIONER — Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo, $18.50, and Conditioner, $19.50, launching in March

“This shampoo and conditioner set will make your hair healthier than it’s ever been during these cold winter months. If you style your hair with a straightener or an iron, this shampoo and conditioner will keep your hair strong. It smells fantastic, which is always a plus. It also doesn’t leave your hair greasy or weighed down.” — Avery Thompson, Senior Entertainment Editor

BEST STYLING TOOL — ghd platinum+ festival styler (new rainbow colorway coming in April 2019), $249, ULTA and Sephora, *EXPERT PICK*

“I love my ghd platinum+ styler because I can use it to curl, straighten or wave the hair without causing any damage or affecting hair color. This styler features advanced heat technology which keeps the temperature consistent and makes for faster styling and everyday use. My favorite way to use the ghd platinum+ styler is to create flat iron waves. This is done by placing the iron on the hair with it pointed up, bending the iron as you rotate your wrist, then releasing the strand, placing the iron back in the hair with it pointing down, then rotating your wrist up. You can adjust how much or small you want the waves in the hair by dragging the iron down more or less as you work through each section of hair or by adjusting the size of your sections.” — Justine Marjan, celeb stylist to Khloe Kardashian, Ashley Graham and more!

BEST SHAMPOO AND CONDITIONER FOR CURLY HAIR — CHI Aloe Vera Curl Enhancing Shampoo, $20, and CHI Aloe Vera Detangling Conditioner, $21

“A great option for anyone with colored, curly hair. With no sulfates, it won’t strip your color, but I also didn’t feel like my hair was dried out after using. After showering with the shampoo and conditioner, I let my hair air-dry and I was left with very soft curls — no other product needed!” — Dina Sartore-Bodo, Managing Editor

BEST MOUSSE — Wella Professionals INVIGO Volume Boost Bodifying Foam, $16.80

“I’m always looking for volume to inject into my fine hair. This foam gives me body, but keeps hair soft and smooth. Apply to damp hair and blow dry for a sexy, voluminous style.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST STYLING PRODUCT — Garnier Fructis Sleek Shot In-Shower Styler, $4.49; drugstores

“Garnier Sleek Shot seriously changed my hair game. All you have to do is mix a bit of this with your shampoo in the shower, and bam — sleek hair when you style it. I get majorly frizzy and staticky hair in the winter, and using this has noticeably cut down fly-aways. It blows my expensive anti-frizz products out of the water.” — Sam Wilson, Senior Writer/Reporter

BEST HAIR MASK — John Frieda Wonder Drops Hair Masks, $3.49, Walmart

“These new, adorable masks come in travel-friendly pouches. The single-use packs come in four variations: Frizz Smoothing, Blonde Brightening, Damage Repairing and Vibrancy Enhancing. In just minutes, hair is transformed and vibrant.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST DRY SHAMPOO — Dove Care Between Washes Invisible Dry Shampoo, $4.99, *EXPERT PICK*

Celeb stylist Mark Townsend told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Everything leave a residue, but I sprayed this all over my black sweater and there was nothing! It really works. It’s great for all hair colors. Finally, there is a truly an invisible dry shampoo for my dark-haired clients. To use, spray 8-10 inches away from head, at least, to make sure there is no residue. Wait 30 seconds, then massage in.”

BEST VOLUMIZER — Virtue Volumizing Primer, $36, coming in April 2019, BlueMercury

“Apply this weightless spray to roots. The formula creates a hold that lasts for days. It delivers volume as well as protects your hair against heat and environmental damage. It smells amazing — with notes of white pear, spearmint, and bright lemon.” — Dory Larrabee-Zayas, Beauty & Lifestyle Director

BEST HAIR BRUSH — It’s A 10 Miracle Smoothing Brush, $15.99, Itsa10Haircare.com

“It’s A 10 Miracle Smoothing Brush is a must! The combo of boar and nylon bristles are gentle enough to use on wet hair, but substantial enough styling. I brush with this just a couple times after blow drying and it makes my hair totally smooth and soft!” — Sam Wilson, Senior Writer/Reporter