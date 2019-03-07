The 2019 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards — See Over 50 Award-Winning Products

We LOVE beauty around here, but with so many options to choose from, it can be overwhelming. Luckily, our Beauty Awards will help you pick the best of the best for your most gorgeous year yet.

We unveiled our first ever HollywoodLife Beauty Awards in 2018, and they were a massive success! Since we love and appreciate our readers so much, we’re continuing the awards this year. For 2019, each and every winner is a new product that has been released in the last couple of months or will be released very soon. There are new formulas, new technologies and new brands that we can’t wait to share with you.

Last year was the best of the best — the most popular products of all time — and this year is all about what’s fresh and new. The hardworking HollywoodLife.com editors tested over 1,000 new products to bring you this curated list of around 75 award-winning products. We have the best brow pencil, a hardworking eye cream, and an all-in-one product (that is under $15 and loved by Meghan Markle’s wedding day makeup artist Daniel Martin). We have it all!

We’ve got the best hairstyling tool that straightens AND curls from Khloe Kardashian‘s go-to stylist Justine Marjan. Plus, the best drugstore dry shampoo from Dakota Johnson‘s mane man Mark Townsend.

We’re going to be revealing our favorite drugstore makeup, the best in body and skincare, the top hair products AND splurge-worthy picks over the next couple of days. So come back to HollywoodLife.com every day to see all of the 2019 winners!