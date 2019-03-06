Tyga’s Hair Makeover: See Rapper’s Natural Hair Without Braids

Tyga let his hair down and the internet can’t handle it. The rapper took out his braids and let his natural hair loose while in LA on March 5, and some fans are saying he’s ‘unrecognizable!’

Can’t a man just let his hair down! Tyga, 29, stepped out in LA on March 5, where he was photographed sporting a new do’. The “Taste” rapper didn’t necessarily do anything new to his hair, but take his braids out. — But, his long, natural hair made some fans do a double-take! See before and after photos of his braids and his new natural look, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

T-Raww was headed to a workout class on March 5, when the paps snapped his loose locks. His natural hair, which was full of volume, nearly reached his shoulders. Tyga wore a black do-rag to match his all-black ensemble — a hoodie that read “Spaghetti Boys” and sweatpants. T, who recently dropped his latest track, “Girls Have Fun”, posted a selfie of his long hair to Instagram that same day. “Player sh-t only,” he captioned the serious snap of himself, dressed in an all-white suit with a matching top hat. His long hair appeared to be curled in the photo.

Soon after he posted the selfie, Tyga shared a video while in the studio. This time, he was rocking his normal braids as he lip-synced to his song, “Bop”, which features YG, BlueFace and DJ Mustard. It could be possible that T-Raww wasn’t feeling his long hair for too long. Who knows? — Either way, fans weighed in with their own opinions about his hair makeover!

[Left] Tyga attends GQ’s ‘Men of the Year’ on Thursday, December 6, 2018. [Right] Tyga steps out in LA without his braids on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock/

“LMAO WHO DID @Tyga hair like this. OMG I’m deceased,” one fan tweeted, along with a photo of his selfie. Others took to the new do’ pretty well, with another fan tweeting, “I kinda like tyga with his hair out”. One fan added: “Tyga growing his hair out was a great decision.”

Then, there were fans who didn’t particularly care for T’s natural hair. “I DON’T WANT TO HEAR SHIT ABOUT MY HAIR WHEN @Tyga OUT HERE LOOKING LIKE THIS,” one person tweeted.

Tyga is set to perform March 15, 22 and 30th at Jewel Nightclub, inside ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. So, we’ll have to see if he lets his hair down!