Tyga’s night out at Floyd Mayweather’s birthday party in LA was short-lived on Feb. 23, when he was hauled out by security during an altercation! Now, an eyewitness reports that Tyga was an unfortunate victim, not a troublemaker.

Tyga, 29, unfortunately found himself in the middle of an altercation, not of his own creation at Floyd Mayweather‘s 42nd birthday party at Sunset Room in West Hollywood on February 23, an eyewitness from inside the venue tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “One of the men Tyga got into an altercation with was drinking way before Tyga got to the party,” the eyewitness says. “The man barged onto the red carpet, looking inebriated, yelling things.”

“Inside [the party], he and a few of his friends approached Tyga at his table,” the insider explains. “Next thing you know, alcohol was thrown and glasses were knocked over but it was Tyga who was dragged out the front door, which passed the red carpet where all the media witnessed it and snapped a bunch of photos. Then, of course a ton of paparazzi were outside and only caught the end of the altercation.”

The eyewitness went on to explain that the confrontation was unprovoked by the rapper. “It was just a random guy who was a complete jerk and ruined Tyga‘s night trying to act tough. Tyga was just in the wrong place at the wrong time and it escalated from there,” the source reveals, adding that Floyd Mayweather was not aware of the drama. “Floyd didn’t know what happened until after the party ended. He was on the complete opposite end of the club. Floyd and Tyga are still very much cool.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for both Tyga and Floyd Mayweather.

Tyga is removed from Floyd Mayweather’s birthday party by security at the Sunset Room in West Hollywood, CA, on Saturday, February 23, 2019. (Photo credit: Backgrid)

Floyd Mayweather’s representative provided the following statement about the incident: “On behalf of TMT & Wright Productions we cannot adequately express many thanks to the friends, family and media that came out to support Floyd Mayweather’s ‘Money May Back to the 90s’ birthday extravaganza,” the statement began. “The video that has been shared in the press and in the media of Tyga being escorted out of the venue was unfortunate and troubling. Though we are unsure of what exactly caused the altercation, we are certain that Floyd Mayweather and TMT were not involved. Tyga had arrived to the venue around 12:30 am, just 10 minutes before being removed. Security took appropriate measures to deescalate the situation and to do what was in the best interest of everyone’s safety.”

When the initial report came out, video footage from the altercation showed Tyga being hauled out of the party by security, where TMZ (who obtained the video) reported that the rapper had reached for the security guard’s gun — but never possessed the firearm. Upon being removed from the venue, Tyga was seen leaving the club in his own car.

Tyga has not yet responded to the situation. We’ve reached out for comment.