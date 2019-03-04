Tiny Reveals Precious Harris’ Lavish Funeral Details & Raves Over T.I’s ‘Amazing Speech’

What a way to go out! After weeks of shedding tears over the death of Precious Harris, her family gave her the most stunning funeral. See the beautiful way T.I.’s late sister was honored!

The late Precious Harris, sister to rapper T.I., 38, received the party of a lifetime for her funeral. Clearly, Precious’ family wanted to honor their late family member in a big way, because they went all out for the occasion. Live music, dancing, amazing food, you name it! Precious’ funeral was a vivacious celebration of her life, and smiles replaced the usual frowns we’re so used to seeing at somber occasions. How do we know? Tiny Harris, 43, shared a video from the bash with all of her followers! The Xscape singer shared a short clip with the most endearing message about what went down that night. “I didn’t play about you when u were living sis & we didn’t play with u taking u out of here. U went up the strong way @preciousharris1913 u would of been like Whuuuutt!! I’m a superstar! Your home going just showed how special of an individual u are!! U woulda been proud,” the wife of T.I. said to her 5.6 millions followers.

Of course, Precious’ brother shared a moving message about her at the event, and Tiny made sure to shout out her man. “Your brother did an amazing speech about u, your son too! @kamayadaplug Stepped up & made sure u everything u was suppose to have,” Tiny went on to say in her post. Plus, she whipped out an epic stage show with all her bandmates! “I sang for you.. all your @officialxscape girls did! @keke_wyatttore the house downnnnn!! @tiffanybleuopening it up, sing Missing You.. the perfect song for your celebration!! Shine on sis!!” Tiny revealed. We can only hope Precious got wind of the epic party thrown in her wake!

The night’s festivities carried on as T.I. himself took to the stage with a hard-hitting performance. As neon strobe lights flashed, TIP had the whole crowd up and dancing! In a video shared to his Instagram, it looked like the night’s attendees were a massive sea of dance moves as the rapper riled up the crowd onstage. “Yeah Sis we was LIT lit 🔥 #LongLivePreciousHarris,” he captioned the video clip.

The news of Precious’ passing first broke on Feb 22, nine days after she had suffered a tragic car accident on Feb. 13. The 66-year-old woman had an asthma attack while driving a 2013 Dodge Avenger in Atlanta, according to the Atlana PD traffic accident report that HollywoodLife obtained. The report claimed that her granddaughter Kairi Chapman, who was in the car, told the responding officer that Precious “went unconscious and veered into a telephone pole.” While Precious’ family is undoubtedly still heartbroken over her sudden passing, we love the vibrant way they chose to honor her at the funeral. Rest in peace, Precious!