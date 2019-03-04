Luke Perry: Remembering The Iconic ‘90210’ & ‘Riverdale’ Actor’s Life In Pictures

We’ve lost a legend. Actor Luke Perry brought so much joy to fans through his shows ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’. As we mourn Luke, let’s take a look back at his incredible life and career, in photos.

It’s hard to believe it, but Luke Perry has passed away. The actor was just 52 years old when he suffered a devastating stroke and had to be placed in a coma to hopefully give his brain “a fighting chance,” as a neurologist put it. Sadly, there was too much damage for Luke to overcome, and his rep revealed on March 4 that he had died in the hospital, surrounded by his dearest friends and loved ones. It’s hard not to focus on that devastating, shocking news, but while we all process our grief, let’s remember Luke as he lived, too.

Born Coy Luther Perry III, Luke started acting in bit parts in the 1980s, but it wasn’t until Beverly Hills, 90210 premiered in 1990 that he would become a household name. Starring as bad boy Dylan McKay, Luke was a fan favorite and teen heartthrob, stealing hearts of young viewers around the world as he started hot romances with Brenda Walsh (Shannon Doherty) and Toni Marchette (Rebecca Gayheart). He would play Dylan for 10 years, leaving when the show ended in 2000.

Luke went on to have an impressive resume of memorable roles throughout the rest of his career, including on the prison drama Oz (as Reverend Jeremiah Cloutier) and on Body of Proof (Charlie Stafford). But everything changed for him again in 2017 when he joined another teen drama — this time as a dad. Weird, right? Luke starred as Fred Andrews, Archie’s dad, on CW’s Riverdale, and soon became a fan favorite, just proving that he still had it. A teen heartthrob at any age!

More more photos of Luke Perry throughout his incredible life and career, scroll through our gallery above. Our thoughts are with the actor’s loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.