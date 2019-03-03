Nicole Scherzinger Breaks Silence On Hackers Leaking Video With Ex: It Was ‘Unbelievably Mean’

Nicole Scherzinger came forward, speaking out against the invasion of her privacy due to an intimate video that was leaked of her and her ex-boyfriend Lewis Hamilton.

Former member of The Pussycat Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger, 40, spoke out against the recent video leak showing her and her 32-year-old professional racing driver ex-boyfriend Lewis Hamilton getting intimate. “I genuinely don’t understand why someone would do something like this, or why they would leak it,” Nicole said at Elton John’s Oscar Party in Los Angeles, according to The Sun. “It’s an unbelievably mean thing to do.”

Nicole and Lewis want to “get to the bottom of it,” a source told the British publication. “It’s been mortifying for Nicole, and she feels really violated,” the source continued. “She wants to keep a low profile for now, keep her head down and just plough on with work.”

The video leak showed 2.5 minutes of Nicole and her ex Lewis, who she dated on-and-off from 2007 to 2015, ‘kissing and cuddling on a bed,’ according to reports. The private time between Nicole and Lewis was “not intended to be public,” a source told The Sun, and has violated her and her ex-boyfriend’s right to privacy from a moment between the two of them. Nicole has reportedly sought legal help to get the video taken down from the internet.

“It’s hugely embarrassing and distressing for her to have something this intimate and private out there,” a source told The Sun when news broke that the video originally leaked on Feb. 22. “Nicole’s very worried that more videos and pictures will be leaked in the next couple of days. She’s particularly worried as she deleted that video a long time ago, so it must have been hacked from the [iCloud].”

We can’t even imagine what Nicole is going through at the moment, and hope that she and Lewis find the person or people responsible for the leak. We think it’s so brave that Nicole stood up and condemned whoever is responsible for distributing her personal time with her ex-boyfriend. That video should’ve been kept private as intended, and Nicole has the right to keep a low profile as long as she wants while dealing with intimate moments being seen by the public.