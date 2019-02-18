Nicole Scherzinger & Lewis Hamilton Hacked: Intimate Video Of Ex-Couple Allegedly Leaks Online

According to a report from ‘The Sun,’ a video that shows Nicole Scherzinger and Lewis Hamilton getting ‘intimate’ has leaked online after the singer was hacked.

Nicole Scherzinger is the latest celebrity to fall victim to an iCloud hack, according to a new report from The Sun. The British tabloid claims that Nicole and her ex, Lewis Hamilton, are featured in an ‘intimate’ video that is making its way around on the Internet. The Sun reports that the video is two and a half minutes long, appears to have been filmed on a cellphone and shows Nicole and Lewis ‘kissing and cuddling on a bed.’ HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both Nicole and Lewis for comment on this story, but has not heard back. We have no way of corroborating that this alleged video is real or features Nicole and Lewis.

Although Nicole and Lewis have been broken up for almost four years now, they dated on and off between 2007 and 2015. The two first met at the Europe Music Awards in 2007, and their romance was highly-publicized in British tabloids. The Sun did not specify when this video was filmed. However, it has reportedly been viewed almost 300,000 times as of press time. “Nicole will be heartbroken that such a video has found its way online,” a source told The Sun. “It was never intended for the public domain.”

Despite Nicole and Lewis’ intense history, she is now happily dating Bulgarian tennis player, Gringov Dimitrov. Meanwhile, Lewis has been romantically linked to a number of famous women in the years since his split from Nicole, including Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and Rita Ora. We will update this story with any new information.