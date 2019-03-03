Cardi B Weighs Only 118 Pounds — Why She Isn’t Happy With Her Post-Baby Body

Cardi B took to Instagram to share some pics and videos of her incredibly flat stomach over the past two days, but she also indicated that she’s not completely happy with her body right now.

Cardi B, 26, didn’t take long getting back into shape after giving birth to her daughter, Kulture, seven months ago, but the rapper doesn’t seem to be totally thrilled with it. She took to Instagram to post a recent pic of herself flaunting her flat midriff in a sexy cowgirl style outfit at her recent Houston rodeo show, and in her caption for the pic, she revealed how little she weighs and her desire to eat. “LET ME HEAR YOU SAY ! Fit by @bryanhearns I weight 118 pounds now I need some food and 🍆🍆,” the caption read.

Although Cardi didn’t directly say she wants to gain weight in the caption, her food mention did seem to indicate that she’s still hoping to put on more pounds, something she has openly expressed in the past. In a previous Instagram post, the mother-of-one opened up about wanting to gain weight back since she lost it it so quickly after giving birth. “Now that i lost all the baby weight i gotta gain some back 😩. Skinnymomma,” she captioned a pic of herself showing off her figure last Oct.

Cardi’s active lifestyle may be one of the reasons she’s been able to get her pre-baby body back so quickly, but it definitely sounds like she’s ready to put on a few more pounds! It’s great to see the “Bodak Yellow” crooner embracing both thin and thick frames in women, especially in herself! While she basks in more food, she can take in the recent success of the new music video for her song, “Please Me” with Bruno Mars. Cardi released the sexy video on Mar. 1, and like all her videos, it’s already been getting praise from fans around the globe!

We love Cardi no matter what weight she chooses to stay at and can’t wait to see more of her amazing outfits and music videos in the future!