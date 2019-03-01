Tyler Henry Reveals He Knew Khloe & Tristan Weren’t ‘Going To Make It’ After Her Reading

Tyler Henry was definitely on to something when he questioned Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s relationship during his reading with Koko. The Hollywood Medium spoke to us about what he saw.

Believe what you want, but Tyler Henry had a serious inkling during his 2017 reading with Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner that Koko’s romance with Tristan Thompson wasn’t going to work out. “It was a really interesting experience because I was really tuning in with Khloe’s personal life and romantic life. I knew in that moment that, based on the trajectory I was seeing, that her relationship wasn’t going to make it. It wasn’t going to end up good,” Tyler remembered while talking on the HollywoodLife podcast. “I did not see the Jordyn situation.”

The reading, which aired on Tyler’s show, Hollywood Medium on E!, has been brought to the surface since rumors swirled that Tristan hooked up with Kylie’s BFF, Jordyn Woods. The medium revealed that while he didn’t see the Jordyn nightmare playing out, the “primary message” was “really about her love life and keeping in consideration the physical, geographical distance would really take a toll on their relationship.” “It made sense, considering he was in a different state and she was going back and forth and then lived in a different state briefly,” Tyler explained. “So, that, I think, really informed the decline of the relationship and led, obviously, to other things.”

While it’s certainly eery that Tyler saw a future demise in Khloe’s relationship, he also admitted that this could be “falsely attributed” to him as “validation.” “I know Khloe personally. I think she’s a phenomenal human being and she deserves so much better and I think better days are ahead. So I’m excited for her.” We are, too, and couldn’t agree more! Plus, we’re excited for Tyler, as he is reading a whole slew of celebrities this season on Hollywood Medium, including Wendi McLendon-Covey and Chris Harrison! Make sure to tune in on Thursdays at 8 PM ET, and listen to the full HollywoodLife podcast here!