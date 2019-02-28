Baby Soulja: 5 Things About FL Rapper, 24, Who Fans Feared Might Be Dead After Scary Car Crash

Reports surfaced on Feb. 28 that beloved Florida rapper, Baby Soulja, had died after getting into a car accident three days earlier. Here’s everything we know.

UPDATE: After reports went viral about Baby Soulja’s death, his brother took to Facebook to reveal that it was nothing more than a hoax. “Man listen my brother Charles Doles [Soulja’s real name] not dead,” he wrote. “If you ain’t heard from one of his family members it’s not true.” He also claimed that Baby Soulja’s Instagram account was hacked, which is why the fake post about his death was written.

Baby Soulja was involved in a car accident on Feb. 25, and three days later, fans feared he might be dead after a shocking post surfaced on his official Instagram page Feb. 28.The post showed two photos of Baby Soulja with the message,”Famous Rapper “Baby Soulja” Takes Last Break in hospital bed this morning,” and the caption on the pic was, “Rest Well Baby Soulja.” Fans immediately began freaking out that the 24-year-old had tragically passed away, but when the post was taken down shortly after, Baby Soulja’s fate was unclear. We will continue to update you with more information, but for now, here’s more to know about the rapper:

1. How did he become known as a rap artist? Baby Soulja, who hails from Jacksonville, Florida, started sharing his music with the world via a YouTube page in 2010. He and his sister, Tianna Holmes, often collaborate on videos for their fans. As of Feb. 28, 2019, Baby Soulja has more than 96,000 subscribers, and his videos get thousands of views. He also has nearly 470,000 on his Instagram page.

2. He’s signed to FloRida’s record label. Baby Soulja is signed to FloRida’s record label, StrongArm. He released his EP, Dirty (The Soundtrack), in 2017, as well as an album, Trials & Tribulations, in 2018.

3. He’s collaborated with some well-known names. Baby Soulja has a song with Kodak Black, “Average,” which was released at the end of 2018. He’s also collaborated with Boosie Badazz on “Dirty,” which came out in 2017. When Soulja and Boosie filmed the music video in Feb. 2017, a scary shooting took place, which reportedly killed one person on-set and injured four others.

4. He was arrested in 2018. Baby Soulja was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and assault with a firearm after being arrested in 2018. The incident went down outside of a recording studio, during which Baby Soulja allegedly pistol-whipped fellow rapper, Kolyon, during a game of dice. However, once he was released from jail, he took to Instagram to clarify that he was on good terms with Kolyon, and urged fans, “You can’t go on everything dat you heard about.”

5. He kicked his girlfriend out while live streaming on Instagram days before the accident. Just days before his car accident, Baby Soulja went live on his Instagram Story to share a video of a woman, who is allegedly his girlfriend, packing her bags and leaving his home. “Get the f*** outta here,” he can be heard saying, while she sobs and replies, “You are so mean!” He also calls her a “dumba** bi***” and accuses her of not being able to take care of her baby.