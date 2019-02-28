Nick Lachey Reveals Why Romance With Wife Vanessa Is Successful: Do They Plan To Have More Kids?

Nick Lachey opened up in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL about how he & his wife Vanessa Lachey make their relationship work!

Nick Lachey, 45, and his wife of 7 years Vanessa Lachey‘s relationship owes its success to “communication.” In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, the 98 Degrees lead singer and Charmed star told us how he continues to make his marriage work so well with the Top Chef Junior host. “We’ve been married 7 years, but we’ve been together much longer,” Nick told us. “I think that’s part of it. We work through our issues. We did a lot of that before we even got married, but that never ends. It’s about communication. Marriage is not a walk in the park. No relationship is a walk in the park.”

And when it comes to the prospect of adding another child to their family — the couple already share three children together (Camden John, 6, Brooklyn Elisabeth, 4, and Phoenix Robert, 2) — Nick and Vanessa have discussed the idea and feel like their family is in a good place already. “I think we’re very content with three,” Nick told us. “It’s a pretty good mix, and I think at this point we’re calling it off!”

Nick also got real about the challenges that come with being a father. “It gets a little chaotic at times, especially with three under 6,” he added. “It’s kind of a circus in the house, but at the same time, we love it. I think the coolest thing for me is seeing how different they all are. The challenge is the time. You don’t get enough time to spend with them. It goes back to the touring, working and just trying to make the best of the time you do have.” And while Vanessa has not been shy about revealing her NSYNC fan status (she shared a throwback pic in Jun., 2018 of herself winning Miss Teen USA in 2018 and weeping as NSYNC serenaded her), Nick is understanding. “Lucky for her, I’m also an NSYNC fan,” Nick went on to say. “I don’t hold it against her. She’s got good taste. I think she was a fan of ours [98 Degrees], she was just definitely a part of the NSYNC mania.”

After meeting on the set of the music video for his song “What’s Left of Me”, Nick and Vanessa started dating in 2006. Nick recently revealed that they went to Hooters for their first date since it was the only restaurant open after a show in Trenton, New Jersey. While they briefly split back in June of 2009, Nick popped the question to Vanessa in 2010, and they eventually tied the knot on July 15, 2011 in the British Virgin Islands.