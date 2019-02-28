Khloe Kardashian Cries Over A ‘Demolished Relationship’ In Emotional New ‘KUWTK’ Trailer

Prepare for major drama during ‘KUWTK’ season 16! Khloe Kardashian is in tears in the show’s new teaser trailer as she cryptically references a ruined relationship. You have to watch this ASAP!

The new Keeping Up With The Kardashians teaser trailer is a mere 40 seconds long, but it’s more than enough to get fans pumped for a season full of drama. The brief clip opens with poor Khloe Kardashian wiping tears from her eyes, as she says these ominous lines: “It’s really hard to regain trust. Your one stupid weekend just demolished a relationship.” The context is totally missing, and it’s unclear who’s she’s speaking to — or what she’s even talking about. Chills!

It’s important to note that this is not about Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods. This season was filmed long before the cheating scandal. Though, this clip is extra painful considering that her relationship with Tristan ended under such circumstances just months later.

You’re going to see that all play out next season on KUWTK, though. The family is filming it right now! A couple thoughts about who Khloe could be referencing. Maybe it’s Scott Disick! Everything’s chill between Lord Disick and the family, but he did demolish his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian when he publicly cheated on her with Chloe Bartoli. Or, maybe it’s about the first time Tristan cheated on Khloe. While they, of course, made it work, there was a time when their status was very up in the air.

The rest of the trailer reveals Kim Kardashian talking to husband Kanye West about warding off the haters. “It’s a full-time job warding off the negative people,” Kim says to Kanye. “I’m not going to be nice.” Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are in a fight, with Kourtney calling her sister “uptight,” and Kenny shooting back, “”You did some not-cool things.I just wanna be like alone.” The overarching drama this season will be about the Woolsey wildfire that struck Los Angeles over summer 2018 that caused the family to evacuate their homes, even almost burning down Kim and Kanye’s house.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians premieres March 31 on E!