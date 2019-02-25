‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Chelsea Asks Cole To Adopt Aubree After Adam Ditches Visits

Chelsea received surprising news about her ex, Adam Lind, and his other daughter during the Feb. 25 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’, leading her to suggest that Cole moves forward with adopting Aubree.

Chelsea Houska, 27, was left worrying about her daughter, Aubree, during the Feb. 25 episode of Teen Mom 2, after learning that her ex — and Aubree’s dad — Adam Lind gave up his rights to his other daughter, Paislee. What would this mean for Aubree and what can she and husband Cole DeBoer do to protect her eldest daughter? Those were questions that kept lingering in Chelsea’s head throughout the episode. If it were up to her, though, she’d have Cole adopt Aubree, and he seemed into it as well. When a producer asked him how he felt about it, Cole said he’d adopt Aubree “right now” if he could. But unfortunately, he can’t. Even though Adam’s skipped out on his scheduled visits with Aubree, he hasn’t yet given up his rights to her, like he did with Paislee. And Chelsea’s dad, Randy Houska, suggested that she doesn’t push the issue. Especially after hearing that Aubree wasn’t quite ready to stop having her dad be her dad, whether or not he’s actually acting like one. But given the fact that Chelsea recently heard Adam could be using drugs again, she has reason to worry. We suppose only time will tell what happens next for Aubree.

Meanwhile, Jo dropped a huge child support bomb on Kailyn, when she learned he had filed to receive money from her. Since Isaac’s birth, Jo had been sending Kailyn child support payments, but because she makes so much more than him, he asked her to stop taking money. And Kailyn agreed verbally, but never stopped the payments legally. So Jo did something about it and filed paperwork with his lawyer. But once Kailyn found out, she flipped and told him to “f*** off”. She said she didn’t like that he didn’t come to her, but clearly he had since she had already verbally agreed to stop the payments and didn’t. He claims that Isaac is living in the lap of luxury while with Kailyn, but when their son’s at his house, he sometimes has to sleep on the couch since Jo can’t even afford to fix the air conditioner in Isaac’s bedroom. Currently, Jo pays her a little under $500 per month, and he could end up getting a little over $2,000 a month from her when all is settled through the court. He even asked for back payments, which made Kailyn think Jo’s just looking for “a pay day”.

Later, Briana also took initiative and filed for child support from Luis. And Leah asked Jason to join her in taking Ali to the dentist to get a tooth pulled, while Jenelle and Nathan’s court hearing over Kaiser was postponed. Jenelle was actually drama-free this week — the only time she appeared on camera, though, was when she and her mom, Barbara, went to a yoga class together.

