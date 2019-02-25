Jason Momoa & Helen Mirren Spark Such Chemistry At The Oscars That Fans Want Them In A Rom-Com

Were Helen Mirren and Jason Momoa the hottest couple of the 2019 Oscars ceremony? Fans sure think so and want to see the unlikely pair’s crazy chemistry end up on the big screen in a rom-com.

Who knew that Jason Momoa and Helen Mirren could have such crazy chemistry? The pair appeared onstage at the 2019 Oscars on Feb. 24 to present Best Documentary early on in the telecast and their banter was so adorable that fans want to see them team up onscreen together. Of course it couldn’t happen as a real life romance since the 39-year-old Aquaman star is wildly in love with wife Lisa Bonet, 51, and Helen, 73, has been married to director husband Taylor Hackford for over 21 years. But their sizzling chemistry has fans begging to see the unlikely pairing in a rom-com, especially after Helen called hunky Jason a “Hawaiian God.” CLICK HERE FOR THE VIDEO OF JASON AND HELEN PRESENTING.

One person already has a rom-com plot line idea for the two. “And suddenly I want to see a #HelenMirren/#JasonMomoa #romcom. Helen plays a harried executive from #London who goes on vacation in #Hawaii and gets leied by Jason,” one fan tweeted out. Another wrote “100% will watch a romcom with Helen Mirren & Jason Momoa. #Oscars.” One excited fan wrote in all caps, “SOMEONE MAKE A MOVIE STARRING HELEN MIRREN AND JASON MOMOA NOW, PLEASE.” Another added “Helen Mirren and Jason Momoa is the May/December romance we didn’t know we needed.”

Viewers started getting the feels when the two appeared onstage, both wearing pink. Jason rocked a mauve velvet tux by late designer Karl Lagerfeld, and has long said that pink is his favorite color when it comes to clothes. Helen looked incredible in a flowing hot pink gown. “But it just goes to show, doesn’t it, that these days a Hawaiian god and a very mature English woman can actually wear the same color. We can both wear pink!” Helen declared during the presentation banter and Jason responded “Finally, times are changing.” Swoon!

Jason Momoa x Helen Mirren buddy cop movie — Élise "Carol Susan Jane Danvers" (@elise_ris) February 25, 2019

request for Helen Mirren to be in a movie as a spy with Jason Momoa to as her bond girl. — Alamo Drafthouse (@alamodrafthouse) February 25, 2019

It was a great night all around for Jason. He brought wife Lisa to the big event and they twinned in pink Lagerfeld designs. Not only that, the avid rock climber got the thrill of presenting the Best Documentary Oscar to his pals Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and pro-climber Jimmy Chin, the co-directors of Free Solo. He also gave the star of the film Alex Honnold — who became the first person in history to climb Yosemite’s El Capitan without a rope — a massive bear hug when he got to the stage. The two have actually been hitting up indoor rock climbing gyms together in LA as Alex had been in town to support Free Solo at screenings over the last few months. Now Jason has picked up a possible rom-com co-star thanks to his insane chemistry with Helen!