Bradley Cooper’s Next Goal After Oscars Is To ‘Be A Dad Again’: He & Irina Shayk Are ‘Ready’ For Baby #2

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk are focusing on having another baby together! A source close to the couple told HL EXCLUSIVELY that he ‘can’t wait’ to be a dad again!

Don’t be too surprised if Bradley Cooper and girlfriend Irina Shayk reveal that they’re expecting in the next few months! A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that now that awards season is coming to an end, they’ll be trying to have another baby. “Bradley has been telling people that he and Irina would like to have another baby soon,” our source told us. “He constantly is bringing up his daughter in conversations with people, often showing off photos of her. Bradley is obsessed with his daughter and absolutely loves being a dad. He’s very hands on. He respects the fact that Irina likes to support him from afar and not be so in the spotlight like he is right now.”

And now that the spotlight is off Bradley for a while, he and Irina, who share a daughter Lea, 1, will try to add another member to the family. “Bradley and Irina really try their best to keep their daughter out of the spotlight, too,” our source went on to say. “This film and his directorial debut is very important to him, so he wanted to focus on awards season and really focus on baby number two after the Oscars, but he’s very, very open that he’s ready for another child and can’t wait to be a dad again.”

Meanwhile, both Lady Gaga and Bradley are amused by fans who have been shipping them hardcore ever since she broke things off with Christian Carino. “Both Gaga and Bradley Cooper find it sweet and laughable at the same time that fans are saying they will get married some day, especially since Gaga announced the end of her engagement this week,” our source told us. “They have been hearing the chatter since they began working together as everyone has told them their on screen chemistry is insane, so of course they aren’t surprised especially now that she is single to be hearing this now more than ever. They expected this even before filming began.”