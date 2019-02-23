See Pics
Hollywood Life

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Shows Off New Glasses On Shopping Trip With Look-Alike Mom Angelina, Shiloh & Zahara

Weekend Editor

Angelina Jolie took her kids Vivienne, Zahara & Shiloh on a fun shopping trip in NYC! Check out pics of their day out together here!

Another day, another cool outing involving Angelina Jolie, 43, and her kids. The star was seen out and about in New York City on Feb. 23 with Vivienne, 10, Zahara, 13, and Shiloh, 12. The family was spotted making a stop at the toy shop Toytokyo, which is in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood. During their day out together, Vivienne was also seen wearing some cool new glasses, a pair that she was also pictured rocking the day before. Check out more pics of their shopping trip below!

Just yesterday, on Feb. 22, Angelina took her kids on another fun-filled outing. Not only were Angelina, Pax, 15, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, 10, and Vivienne spotted shopping at the store, Kilth, together, but they also got some dinner at one of New York’s best restaurants (that can also be found in LA, too). Angelina and the rest of her family were spotted out at Nobu, and one of the highlights of their meal involved some delicious-looking ice cream.

Meanwhile, that same day, Angelina took Maddox, 17, on a trip to New York University to scout out the school’s campus together. While Angelina donned a large grey trench coat and sported a huge Yves Saint Laurent handbag, which she draped over her arm, Maddox wore a North Face jacket and a pair of Converse sneakers. It seems like they were in good spirits, but can you imagine how their college tour guide must have felt!

