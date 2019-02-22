T.I. ‘Inconsolable’ Over The Death Of His Sister Precious Harris: Can’t ‘Begin’ To Imagine Life Without Her

T.I. is still trying to process the tragic death of his older sister and ‘best friend,’ Precious Harris, following a serious car accident. Here’s how the rapper’s loved ones are trying to console him.

T.I., 38, is grieving over the loss of his sister Precious Harris, who passed away at the age of 66 over one week after a car crash in Atlanta. The rapper confirmed the sad news to Instagram fans on Feb. 22, but he’s still trying to accept the reality himself. “T.I. is inconsolable right now over the loss of his sister,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “He is overwhelmed by the tragedy of Precious’ death, and can’t even begin to imagine his life without her.” T.I. even halted work over his sister’s hospitalization following the car accident on Feb. 13, as he reportedly paused on production for his show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, according to TMZ. Precious was a regular in the series, and also made appearances in Tip’s previous reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.

“They were best friends and his heart is broken,” our source continues. “T.I. is surrounded by friends and family right now, but he’s still in denial about her passing.” Tip did bring himself to pay tribute to his late sister in his Instagram announcement. He posted a smiley photo of him and Precious, writing, “We Love You Dearly Baby Girl.” You can see the sweet picture below.

Precious’ daughter and T.I.’s niece, Kamaya, also paid her respects in an emotional message. “From my bestfriend on earth to My beautiful angel in heaven 👼🏾❤️🦋mama girl you know ima miss you💔…. I love you so much,” Kamaya wrote on Instagram, alongside a beautiful picture of her mother. She continued, “I’m so heartbroken but the way you looked so @ peace this past week has confirmed that you are resting… no more asthma attacks… damn but baby I am going to miss you 😓.” Kamaya EXCLUSIVELY spoke to HollywoodLife afterwards, saying, “She was everything. Can’t even put it in words. She passed today.”

Precious reportedly hit a pole while driving, which “triggered an asthma attack,” sources told TMZ. However, it’s unknown what caused or led up to the incident. Our thoughts are with T.I.’s family.