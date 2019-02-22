Anna Cathcart is racing to ‘Fast Layne!’ HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of the miniseries featuring the adorable ‘Descendants 2’ star! Take a look!

An all-new episode of Fast Layne airs Feb. 24, and it features a very special guest: Descendants 2 and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Anna Cathcart! She plays a social media maven named Anna who covers Layne’s campaign for school president. In our EXCLUSIVE preview, Anna comes up to Layne to get some scoop for the student social media page. Anna brings up Jasper’s awesome pudding pool party, and Layne knows she has to step up her game.

“If I’m going to unify this school, I have to fun the pants off Jasper,” Layne says to Anna. Anna is all about this buzz! Before Layne can stop her, Anna posts the scoop to the social media page! Isn’t Anna the cutest?!

The talented young actress will be appearing in two episodes of Fast Layne — the Feb. 24 episode and the March 3 episode. The Feb. 24 episode will focus on Layne trying to stay on track for her school campaign event, despite uncovering a big secret about VIN. The next week, VIN will try to pinpoint his purpose in life, while Layne struggles to perform a physical challenge presented by her presidential rival, Jasper. Fast Layne airs Sundays at 7 p.m. on Disney Channel.

In addition to Fast Layne, Anna will also be reprising her role as Dizzy Tremaine in the highly-anticipated DCOM Descendants 3, which will premiere in summer 2019. Anna gave fans a little bit of a tease about the movie back in Dec. 2018. “I wish you guys could see what I just saw,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “You are going to lose your mind.” We can’t wait!