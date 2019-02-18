La La Anthony, 39, Is Super Sexy In Lace Bra Top After Confirming She’s Back With Carmelo

La La Anthony looked absolutely gorgeous at her NBA All-Star Weekend party! She wore a figure-hugging outfit with a cute bun on the top of her head!

What a stunner! La La Anthony, 39, showed off her gorgeous body during her NBA All-Star Weekend party in Charlotte, North Carolina! La La rocked a sexy black lace bra with high-waisted black short-shorts. She accentuated her legs with black over-the-knee high heel boots. La La wore an oversized long-sleeved red plaid shirt to loosely drape over her body at the party. She accessorized with a black necklace that hung loosely over her chest.

The television personality let her blonde hair down, with a bun sitting at the top of her head. She wore a gorgeous dark eyeshadow look and bright red lipstick to match her loose shirt. La La also had on a vibrant pink blush, and her skin was beautiful and glowing! We loved her sexy and sporty look!

La La showed her support for her basketball-playing husband Carmelo Anthony, 34, after the two had gotten back together after a prior separation. “I think that marriages are hard and I always see whoever tells you different, they’d be lying,” La La EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the 2019 Starz Winter TCA Press Tour in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, days before her All-Star Weekend party. “I’ve been with my husband for 14 years now, so if you think you’re going to go through 14 years without no bumps or bruises in the road, you’re fooling yourself. It’s about how you respond to it and sometimes things happen just to make the unit stronger and help you guys grow. And I think that’s been the case for us… we’re still working through some things but I’m happy to be in a much better place right now.”

Even though La La unfortunately had to work during the holiday, we hope that she and her husband got in some romantic private time for themselves at one point or another during the weekend! We’re so happy this couple is working on their relationship and seemingly in a good place right now.