La La Anthony Reveals How She & Carmelo Got Back Together: The Secrets To Their Romantic Reunion

Carmelo and La La Anthony are officially back together…but what happened between now and April 2017, when they had split? La La filled us in!

La La Anthony, 39, and Carmelo, 34, confirmed they’re back on with a sweet Instagram post (below) on Jan. 17, after reports of their reunion had been circulating since Sept. 2018. The married couple of 14 years had split in April 2017 after Carmelo’s NBA season, at the time, had reportedly been “extremely stressful” on their marriage, according to TMZ. The same outlet reported that Carmelo allegedly had a pregnant mistress! Nearly two years later, Carmelo is now a free agent in the NBA and his marriage with La La has been repaired. The Power actress herself explained how they got to that point in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife! “Pray a lot. Believe in God. Talk to people that I know have my best interest at heart,” La La told us while promoting Power at the 2019 Starz Winter TCA Press Tour in Los Angeles on Feb. 12. She added, “Talk to my husband — Communicate.”

La La’s not putting the entire blame on Carmelo, as she explained it’s also important to “hold each other accountable for things that we could both be doing in the marriage,” in addition to “making the marriage a priority.” Like her husband, La La has a busy career, as she also starred in shows like Unforgettable and movies like Think Like a Man. It’s easy to get distracted, as La La continued, “When you live in this world and it’s work and it’s children, it’s this, it’s that, it’s easy to forget about the marriage and you have to remember to put the marriage at the forefront. I think that people just kind of always assume that it’ll be there and they forget that that’s work in itself.”

The pair certainly didn’t ignore their relationship problems, as they never actually filed for divorce. La La and Carmelo, who share 11-year-old son Kiyan, still had family outings after the split. And La La had never anticipated a perfect marriage, anyways. “I think that marriages are hard and I always see whoever tells you different, they’d be lying,” she told us. “I’ve been with my husband for 14 years now, so if you think you’re going to go through 14 years without no bumps or bruises in the road, you’re fooling yourself. It’s about how you respond to it and sometimes things happen just to make the unit stronger and help you guys grow. And I think that’s been the case for us…we’re still working through some things but I’m happy to be in a much better place right now.”

Since La La’s romance with Carmelo is back on, we asked how she’ll celebrate Valentine’s Day this Feb. 14! It turns out the actress won’t be spending the holiday that much differently compared to last year. La La told us she’ll be in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2019 NBA All Star Weekend, where she’s hosting a brunch with Jada Pinkett Smith! “I’ll probably be working a lot,” La La added. “I hope to do something, but it’s definitely a working day for me.”