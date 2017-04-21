Mia Angel Burks: 5 Things to Know About Carmelo Anthony’s Alleged Pregnant Mistress

Courtesy of Instagram

Chicago-based educator Mia Angel Burks has been put on blast by an ex-friend for allegedly being Carmelo Anthony’s pregnant mistress! How did she meet the Knicks star, and is she really the reason his marriage to La La Anthony is crumbling! Learn more about Mia here!

1. One of her friends leaked the alleged pregnancy news

Mia Angel Burk’s (probably now ex) friend Anthony Jacobs tipped off a blog and then went on local Chicago radio station WGCI-FM to tell the world that Carmelo Anthony didn’t get a stripper pregnant, as previously rumored. He allegedly got Mia pregnant instead. Way to throw your friend under the bus!

“Mia met Carmelo at Room Seven, a club in Chicago, when he was here for the NBA draft doing press,” Anthony told the station. “She’s not a stripper…I’ve known that [they’ve dated] for some months now.” It’s unclear how Anthony knows this information, or how far along Mia is with her alleged pregnancy at this time.

2. Mia and Carmelo’s alleged relationship wasn’t serious

Anthony dished that Mia, 25, and Carmelo weren’t trying to start something everlasting when they allegedly started hooking up, but were just having fun together. They were reportedly into each other so much, though, that Mia allegedly flew back and forth to NYC to see him! “Mia seems low-key and doesn’t obsess over Carmelo,” Anthony said. “She was more giddy about it than anything.” He added that she wasn’t intending to break up Carmelo and La La Anthony‘s marriage.

3. She has a Master’s degree from Northwestern University

It was previously reported that Carmelo’s alleged mistress was a stripper. Mia, however, works in education. She has a Master’s in Health Communication from Northwestern University, graduating from the prestigious school in 2016. She has a Bachelor’s of Applied Sciences in Biology and Public Health from Saint Augustine’s University.

4. She’s the Director of Special Projects at a Chicago public school system

At just 25 years old, Mia is the director of special projects for ReGeneration Schools, a community of public schools in the Chicago area that provides equal access to higher education and college prep to all children, no matter their family’s financial status. Mia’s job is to strategize and plant events and initiatives for the six ReGeneration schools.

5. She was allegedly also dating Ryan Henry from Black Ink Crew Chicago at the same time as Carmelo

Mia’s allegedly dated famous guys before. Apparently, Mia dated tattoo artist Ryan Henry, one of the stars of the VH1 reality show Black Ink Crew Chicago, at the same time she was allegedly dating Carmelo.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Carmelo’s reps for comment.

