‘Don’t Be Tardy’: Brielle Biermann Wants To Move Out After Splitting With Michael Kopech

Brielle Biermann is still confused by her breakup with her ex-boyfriend, baseball player Michael Kopech, but that’s not stopping her from moving forward with her life. During the Feb. 17 season premiere of Don’t Be Tardy, Brielle revealed that it might be time for her to branch out on her own. After all, she said she was about to move to Chicago to be with Michael — until they split — so why not move out anyway? Even her best friend, Brandon, agreed. But it doesn’t seem as though Kim Zolciak and husband Kroy are going to be too happy about Brielle moving out. Especially because when the family visited their psychic, Rose, and she said a big change was coming for Brielle, Kim looked angry.

Meanwhile, Ariana seemed to have found her first love in a cute guy named Collin, and they were busy preparing for the prom during the first half of the Season 7 premiere Sunday evening. Ariana also had a meltdown when she was forced to choose between two dresses, and she felt they both made her look fat. The Biermanns all tried boosting her confidence and telling her that she looked amazing, but she didn’t believe them. She did, however, decided on a dress and looked super cute while heading to the dance with Collin. He also basically proposed to her with a fried ring of calamari during a lunch date a few days later, so we think they may be getting married…

As for Kroy, he was busy trying to find another career since he just realized it’s been four years since he left the NFL. While meeting with a friend for some beer, he toyed with the idea of doing sports broadcasting on TV, but he feared that would take him away from his family for extended periods of time. But Rose said he’d find another venture soon, so whatever it is, we’ll probably find out sometime soon.

