‘Siesta Key’ Preview: Ben Flirts With Tawni As Madisson Reunites With Brandon For A Romantic Video

Brandon and Madisson’s significant others are weary of the pair’s intentions when they reunite to film a music video in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of ‘Siesta Key.’ Watch here!

Madisson Hausburg’s new boyfriend, Ben, was none-too-pleased during last week’s episode of Siesta Key, when her ex, Brandon Gomes, asked her to star in his new music video about their short-lived relationship. In the EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the upcoming Feb. 19 episode, the exes get together to film a romantic scene by the beach, while Ben laments over the situation with Canvas Brummel and Tawni Nix. However, it looks like it won’t take long for him to set his sights on someone new!

“Why wouldn’t Brandon use his current girlfriend for a music video?” Tawni wonders, to which Ben responds, “I guess mine’s better.” Tawni uses that opportunity to get her chance with Ben. “Maybe it’s just me, but if someone moved to town to be with me, I think I would respect their feelings a little bit more and what they wanted,” she tells him. “I just know if you were my man, I wouldn’t be doing something like that.” Ben is immediately brought to attention by her forward statement, and gets flirty right back. “Yeah…what would you do?” he asks.

The clips ends with Tawni’s response — “I don’t know, a couple things come to mind…” — while Canvas rolls her eyes and Ben is seen flashing a smile. At this point, Ben and Madisson had JUST made their relationship official after weeks of being in limbo, so this is certainly not a good start to them being boyfriend and girlfriend!

We’ll have to see if anything goes down between Ben and Tawni when this week’s episode of Siesta Key airs at 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 19 on MTV. Plus, we’ll find out if sparks really DO fly between Brandon and Madisson, too…