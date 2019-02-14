Young M.A & Bernice Burgos Spark Dating Rumors As They Pose In Cozy ‘V Day’ Pics: ‘I Got My Chocolate’

Valentine’s Day is in full swing for Young M.A and Bernice Burgos. They both made cameos on one another’s Instagram feeds, in addition to Young M.A releasing a music video in which they play a couple!

Instagram posts on Valentine’s Day are reserved for the most special people in our life, so Bernice Burgos, 38, and Young M.A, 26, raised eyebrows with their social media timing! On Feb. 14, Young M.A shared a photo of her hugging Bernice’s waist, captioning the intimate shot, “I got my chocolate 🍫 for VDay 🤤❤️.” Ooo la la! Hopping on over to Bernice’s feed, you can see the model and Young M.A sit close on the bed and play video games. The photo was snapped while the pair filmed Young M.A’s new music video, “Stubborn A**,” which dropped on Feb. 14! Underneath Bernice’s V-Day post, Young M.A commented with lovey-dovey emojis, and Bernice replied, “bae 🙈” — check out the flirtatious exchange below. SEE THE BEDROOM PICTURE HERE, and THE CUDDLY PICTURE HERE.

Bernice played the rapper’s on-screen girlfriend in the new video, as it transitioned from a couple’s therapy session to glimpses of their relationship, both good and bad. Whether or not this a real-life couple or two pals doing clever promo work, social media is freaking out over this potential pairing! “Are Bernice Burgos and young MA together?????? omg,” one fan tweeted with a lovey emoji. On Instagram, a fan wrote under Bernice’s photo, “Y’all playing or y’all serious😭😍😍😍😍😭😍.” Good question!

Bernice has been getting all the IG love. Meek Mill, 31, left the telling sweaty-faced emoji (😓) under Bernice’s sexy photo with Miracle Watts on Feb. 6. Fans even speculated that Bernice was at the center of a love triangle with Meek and T.I., 38, in Sept. 2018. However, Bernice has never confirmed these rumors, and even said in 2017 that she “NEVER dealt with a married man” in her life, according to an Instagram post screengrab from The Shade Room. It was a reference to T.I.’s marriage with Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

