T.I.’s Hot New Body: How He Got In Best Shape Of His Life — Plus: See Before & After Pics
T.I. showed off an eye-catching shirtless pic of himself on Feb. 11 and we learned exactly how he ended up turning his body into the incredible eye-catching sight it is today!
T.I., 38, got major attention when he took to Instagram to post a shirtless pic of himself looking mighty fine on Feb. 12, and now we’re learning how the rapper got into the best shape he’s ever been. “T.I. has been working out religiously the past five months and the results are incredible, he’s got his six pack back and then some,” a source close to T.I. EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “His mission to get ripped started back in September when people started making fun of him for having a dad bod. That was a major kick in the pants for T.I. — no one wants to be body shamed, it’s just cruel. But instead of getting down Tip used it as fuel, it motivated him to get his best body ever.” See T.I.’s before pic below and his most recent pic showing off his incredible body HERE!
We look forward to seeing more incredible pics of T.I.’s transformation body!