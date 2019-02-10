Halsey Slays Performing ‘Without Me’ On ‘SNL’ Wearing Elegant Sheer Dress

Taking the stage as the night’s musical guest, ‘SNL’ host Halsey brought down the house performing ‘Without Me’! See her stunning sheer dress!

Halsey is not only knocking it out of the park as the host of SNL this week, she just nailed her performance of “Without Me” as the sketch show’s musical guest. Performing with just the accompaniment of a piano, Halsey delivered a powerful, emotional rendition that felt intimate. On top of that, she gave off major Black Swan vibes with her outfit, as she donned a sexy, black sheer dress. Watch her performance below!

Of course, this isn’t the only time that Halsey has graced the stage of SNL this season. She was also brought on to sing when Lil Wayne was musical guest. In addition to crooning the refrain from Lil Wayne’s “Can’t Be Broken”, Halsey also showed off the new tattoo Lil Wayne helped give her on Instagram. While the rapper didn’t actually tattoo the ink onto her, he did come up with the words in the tat: “Sins” and “Forgiveness” (with a scale in between the two).

We reported earlier how Halsey’s romance is heating up with Yungblud. “Halsey was brokenhearted over her break-up with G-Eazy. She was always so worried about his wandering eye and him cheating on her. That break-up was very hard on her and now she knows just exactly what she is looking for,” a source close to Halsey told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She thought G-Eazy was the one and she is very happy with Yungblud, however, she is taking it slower this time because of how hurt she was in her last relationship.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest SNL sketches. In the meantime, check out all of the photos from this past season in our gallery above.