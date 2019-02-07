Dakota Johnson, 29, Pictured With Rarely Seen Baby Sister Stella Banderas, 22, While Grabbing Green Juices

Dakota Johnson played catch up with her little sister, Stella Banderas, for a juice run in Los Angeles on Feb. 6! It’s not often the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ star is pictured alongside any of her five siblings.

Here’s a fun fact: Dakota Johnson, 29, actually hails from a big family! The Suspiria star has five siblings, but spent quality time with one of them — her 22-year-old baby sister Stella Banderas –on Feb. 6. The pair did your average midday activity in Los Angeles, which is grab green juices. See the sweet sister date in West Hollywood below! Aside from sharing the same mother (Working Girl actress Melanie Griffith, 61), Dakota and Stella’s likeness showed in their matching outfits: both wore long duster coats, boyfriend jeans, boots and neutral-colored T-shirts.

Stella’s father is The Mask of Zorro star Antonio Banderas, 58 (Dakota’s dad is Don Johnson). Both sisters made their acting debut in the 1999 film Crazy in Alabama, which starred their mother, Melanie, and was directed by Stella’s dad, Antonio! Unlike her older sister, Stella hasn’t appeared in movies since, but spends plenty of time with her Hollywood-connected family. She spent the holidays with her mother in Aspen, Colorado before ringing in 2019, and then attended the National Geographic screening for Free Solo with her dad on Jan. 8.

Meanwhile, a recent report claimed that Stella’s older sister will soon be entering a new family — the Martins! Dakota and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 41, will reportedly be “engaged soon,” as Chris is “head over heels,” a source told Us Weekly in Dec. 2018. They supposedly wanted to wait until the musician’s ex, Gwyneth Paltrow, married Brad Falchuk in Sept. 2018. “He wanted to make sure the kids didn’t have too much change all at once,” the source added, since Chris shares daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12, with the Goop founder.

We can barely tell the two apart! See even more photos of Stella spending quality time with her family in HollywoodLife’s gallery above.