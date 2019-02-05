Brielle Biermann Slams Ex Michael Kopech After Split: He Wanted ‘A Break’ To Go ‘F*** Around’

Brielle Biermann didn’t hold anything back in a new interview when she talked about the shocking reasoning behind her breakup with ex Michael Kopech.

Brielle Biermann, 21, made it clear she has moved on from ex Michael Kopech, 22, when she opened up about their breakup in a new interview. The young beauty has been apart from the Chicago White Sox pitcher for almost a year now, but she wasn’t afraid to explain the reasoning for their split, and according to her, it was because Michael wanted a break to see other people. “It was more of him wanting to take a break, and he wanted me to wait on him,” she told TooFab. “And I was like, ‘I’m not gonna wait on you, dude. You clearly wanna go f**k around. You think I’m stupid? I’m not stupid. I’m not gonna be waiting for you to return. I have a life, too.’ He was like, ‘In a year, we can date.’ I was like, ‘Are you insane? No.'”

Brielle and Michael split in Mar. 2018, after dating for two years, and although it must have been heartbreaking at the time, Brielle is in a better place now and living her life to the fullest. She also admitted that she was in shock when things ended because she had never gone through a breakup like that before. “It needed to happen,” she explained about the old relationship. “I just was a little in denial because no one’s ever left me before. So I was like, ‘What the f**k is your problem? You have issues to leave me.’ I was so confused at the time. I was like, ‘Really? You’re really leaving me? Okay, bye!’ I was such an a**hole.”

Brielle’s improved life can be seen on the reality show, Don’t Be Tardy, which is about to air its seventh season. Although she didn’t want to give too much away about the upcoming episodes, she did reveal that she moved out of her mom, Kim Zolciak, 40, and her stepdad Kroy Biermann‘s Atlanta mansion. “You’ll have to wait and see how it actually ends up playing out because it’s definitely a little different situation,” she teased about the situation.

The season 7 premiere of Don’t Be Tardy airs on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.