‘Siesta Key’ Preview: Jared Shrugs Off Concerns About Kelsey’s BF After Their Steamy Beach Night

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek from this week’s episode of ‘Siesta Key,’ Jared fills Canvas in on his steamy night at the beach with Kelsey — who, of course, has a boyfriend! Watch here.

Kelsey Owens may have a boyfriend on this season of Siesta Key, but that didn’t stop her from spending some alone time with Jared Kelderman during last week’s episode! During Brandon Gomes’ birthday bash, the pair snuck off to goof around on the beach, and things definitely seemed flirty between them. “You’re the talk of the Key right now!” Canvas Brume tells Jared in a new EXCLUSIVE preview for the upcoming Feb. 5 episode. “I don’t remember the last time I went skinny dipping at the beach with a nice guy and didn’t do anything inappropriate.”

Jared keeps it coy with Canvas, but the smile on his face is undeniable. “I had a great time with Kelsey,” he admits. “She’s a lot of fun. We get along well together.” Canvas pushes Jared for details on the evening — like, for instance…was a hookup involved? — but he doesn’t take the bait. “A lady never tells, Canvas!” Jared insists. “But it was eventful and exciting.” Canvas warns Jared that Kelsey does have a boyfriend, but that doesn’t seem to bother him. “We’re fully aware she doesn’t act like she has a boyfriend, right?” he fires back.

Jared is a fresh-face on Siesta Key this season after returning to town from his time serving in the military. Of course, he has a bit of a history with some cast members — he previously dated Madisson Hausburg around the same time Alex Kompothecras did, so the two have some residual beef.

We’ll have to see how things pan out between Jared and Kelsey when Siesta Key continues on Feb. 5 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV. Plus, with a majority of the rest of the group taking a trip to Miami, there’s bound to be lots of drama to unfold!