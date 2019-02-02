Pete Davidson, 25, Happily Surprised That Kate Beckinsale, 45, Into Having A ‘Flirty’ Relationship With Him

Pete Davidson is enjoying his time having fun with gorgeous actress, Kate Beckinsale, and he’s glad she’s open to keeping their relationship casual for the time being.

Pete Davidson, 25, is feeling like one lucky guy! The comedian has been seen out and about with British beauty Kate Beckinsale, 45, and although he’s not looking for a serious relationship right now, he’s happy to be sharing some casual fun with her. “Kate has an extremely flirty and fun personality and Pete isn’t looking for anything serious right now as he’s really busy focusing on himself,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They ran into each other at Globes parties and started talking more so they have stayed in touch more, but this isn’t anything serious right now — It’s just fun and flirty for both of them.”

The Pete and Kate dating rumors first started after the stars were reportedly seen leaving a Golden Globes after-party together on Jan. 6. “They were very flirty that night and they’re both attracted to one another, so because Pete has been in L.A., why wouldn’t they hang out more?” the source continued. “It seems at first, Pete didn’t think Kate would be into him, but now that he knows she is, it’s fun. Right now, things are very casual. Kate is a very touchy-feely person when she’s into someone. Physical touch is a big thing for her.” That touchy-feely personality seemed to shine through when Pete and Kate held hands during their most recent outing at a comedy club in Los Angeles.

In addition to the fun connection, one other reason Kate may be attracted to Pete is because of his younger age. “Kate is very much into looking and feeling young, so it’s not surprising for friends to see her have fun with someone so much younger,” the source explained. “She has a younger daughter herself and always tries to be young, fun and playful with her.” Kate’s daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, is 20 now, and the actress had her during her relationship with Welsh actor Michael Sheen, 49. The former couple dated from 1995 until 2003, and remain close friends to this day.