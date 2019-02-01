Cory Booker: 5 Things About NJ Senator Who Confirmed He’s Running For President In 2020

It’s official — Cory Booker confirmed he will be running for president in 2020 in hopes of getting Donald Trump out of office. Here’s everything to know.

“In America, we have a common pain,” Cory Booker says in a video released Feb. 1, in which he announces he will be seeking a bid for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020. “But what we’re lacking, is a sense of common purpose. I grew up knowing that the only way we can make change is when people come together.” Cory’s confirmation of his presidential run came after much speculation that he would be announcing a bid for presidency. Here’s more to know about Cory:

1) He’s a New Jersey Senator and made history when he was elected. Cory announced he would be running for the Senate in New Jersey in 2012. In June 2013, the state’s residing Senator, Frank Lautenberg, died of viral pneumonia, and Cory ran for his seat in the 2013 special election. He won the election against Steve Lonegan that October and became the first African American Senator to ever serve New Jersey.

2) Where was he educated? Cory went to high school at Northern Valley Regional High School in Old Tappan. He graduated from Stanford University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science in 1991, and one year later, he received a Master of Arts in Sociology. After Stanford, Cory studied at Oxford University and earned an honors degree in United States history. He graduated from Yale Law School in 1997.

I’m running for president. Join me on this journey. https://t.co/fEDqOVIfwh pic.twitter.com/h1FTPUYRzo — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 1, 2019

3) He served as the Mayor of Newark, New Jersey. After college, Cory served on the Municipal Council of Newark, beginning in 1998. He announced his run for Mayor of the city in 2002, and went up against the incumbent, Sharpe James. He lost the election, but ran against Sharpe again in 2006. This time, Cory won with 72% of the votes. He was reelected in 2010.

4) He was an athlete. In addition to his success in academics during school, Cory was also a highly-regarded athlete. As a Varsity football player, he was named in USA Today’s All-USA High School football team. He also played football at Stanford.

5) Is he married? Shockingly, Cory Booker has never been married! For the most part, Cory keeps his personal life private. However, at the end of 2018, he was romantically linked to actress Rosario Dawson after they were spotted looking “flirty” while attending a Broadway show together.