Oh snap! Kid Buu is already cracking jokes about his sudden breakup with Blac Chyna. Watch him say ‘Thank U, Next,’ to his ex in a new Instagram video.

Kid Buu, 30, is taking a page out of Ariana Grande’s breakup book. After his sudden and messy split with Blac Chyna, 30, the rapper took to his Instagram to say “Thank U, Next” to his ex, (literally.) Buu posted a video to his IG stories that was previously taken with Blac, showing them having a grand time, dancing and acting silly. The memory is not so fond for Buu though, now that the couple is no more, and he added a salty caption to the post, quoting Ariana’s famous breakup line!

Buu is not exactly taking the breakup easy. His new video post wasn’t the only post-breakup message we’ve seen from the rapper. On Jan. 28. he posted a selfie that contained a not so subtle caption. “Wish I could travel time and erase the day that I met you,” he wrote. He also posted to his Instagram stories saying: “For love I feel so blind.” It looks like the rapper is in full-on breakup mode, because he even changed his profile pic to an image of Ariana Grande herself. Buu just keeps the jokes coming!

Despite being in the beautiful warm weather of Hawaii, it was on their tropical vacation that things turned ugly for Blac and her beau, after she accused him of cheating. According to TMZ, when cops were called to their Ritz Carlton hotel room in Honolulu in the early morning hours on Jan. 28. The site reported that Chyna “scratched Kid Buu,” and “he then slammed her against the wall several times and choked her.” Their source also reported that things “turned violent” and although Chyna was not taken to the hospital, somebody did “call 911, and cops and paramedics arrived on scene.” HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with a source close to Chyna, who said, “Blac Chyna got into a big fight with Kid Buu during her vacation after she found out he cheated on her with another girl during their trip. The boyfriend of the girl Kid Buu was cheating with found out and contacted Chyna directly to tell her what happened. Chyna and Kid Buu got into a huge fight and she broke things off with him and then went on Instagram to say she’s single. Kid Buu wanted to get revenge at Chyna so he started posting about Alexis Skyy and apologizing to her.”

He may not be taking this breakup easy, but at least Buu can still crack a few jokes about the situation. Watch him parody “Thank U, Next” above!