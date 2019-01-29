Diddy Gushes Over Ex-GF J.Lo’s Hot New Fitness Pic & A-Rod Comes For Him — See Hilarious Comments

Diddy left a kind comment on ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez’s sexy Instagram pic on Jan. 29, and it didn’t take long for her current flame, Alex Rodriguez, to respond back with the most epic message.

It looks like Diddy, 49, still appreciates ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez‘s beauty even though it’s been over 15 years since their split! The rapper didn’t hesitate to comment with a heart-eyed emoji on a sexy pic the singer posted of herself on Instagram on Jan. 29, and her current boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, hilariously took notice! “Lucky Me,” A-Rod’s comment read, which seems to be indirectly aimed at Diddy’s love-filled message.

We can’t say we blame them! Jennifer’s stunning pic showed her flaunting her fit body in a dark pink bra and matching leggings after she revealed she is participating in a 10-day challenge that consists of her completely cutting out sugar and carbs from her diet. It seems like it’s doing some good too because at the age of 49, she’s never looked better! “Day 9 and feelin’… like I can’t wait for Day 10. 😅Who’s still with us? @arod #10DayChallenge #NoSugarNoCarbs@niyamasol #niyamasol #jloxniyamasol,” Jennifer captioned the eye-catching pic.

Jennifer is known for always sharing incredible snapshots of herself, so it’s no surprise she’d be so open to sharing her transformation throughout the 10-day challenge. Even though she looks amazing while on the diet, we have to admit that she looked amazing before it too! Just a few weeks ago, she showed off her body in another Instagram post that featured her wearing and promoting her workout clothes collection. With a regular workout routine and a lot of motivation, she’s inspiring her fans to stay healthy and confident, and we are absolutely loving her for it!

We can’t wait to see more pics of Jennifer’s transformation as she finishes her 10-day challenge. It’s always great to see a talented artist doing their best to stay on a happy and healthy road!