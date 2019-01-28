Tiffany Trump Enjoys Sunny Beach Day In String Bikini & Gorgeous Peach Kimono — See Pic

Tiffany Trump slayed wearing a string bikini & a kimono earlier in December! Check out the iconic beachside look here!

Whether it’s jet-setting to Mikonos or visiting Mar-a-Lago, Tiffany Trump is not only pure travel inspo, she usually wears some flawless beachwear. For example, the daughter of Donald Trump shared a sexy pic of her wearing a string bikini and a gorgeous peach bikini. Posting the picture on Dec. 1, Tiffany added the caption: “Currently studying for exams in the ❄️ and missing the ☀️#finals.” Meanwhile, all of us are now freezing in winter and missing Tiffany’s beach pics. Check out Tiffany’s stunning outfit below!

We reported earlier how Tiffany and her new boyfriend Michael Boulos are still going strong in the new year. The pair was spotted in Knightsbridge, London on Jan. 11 looking so in love! While Tiffany narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction in a plunging green blouse underneath a blazer, Michael kept warm in a black coat and a matching scarf and pants. The one thing both of them were seen wearing? Huge smiles.

Meanwhile, Tiffany has been slowly but surely falling in love with Michael. “Tiffany is finding herself completely falling for Michael, but she’s a very independent, rational woman, and is focused on not rushing into things too quickly,” a source close to her told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But Michael treats Tiffany like a princess and she’s finding it hard not to feel completely smitten over him.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Tiffany. In the meantime, check out all of her latest photos in our gallery above.